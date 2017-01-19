Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2

Making a great ‘M-car’ even better.

As crazy as it sounds, many in the automotive world – even the polarizing Jeremy Clarkson – have called the BMW M2 one of the greatest M-cars in history. Its size, dynamics, power, and driver engagement set it into a very special class of vehicles. The team at Manhart Performance was able to make it even better with the new MH2 630 BMW M2.

The new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2 puts its newly-added performance and power on full display through a range of new bodywork. The German tuners opted to install the factory-available M-Performance carbon fiber rear diffuser, side skirts, and rear wing. They then installed their own carbon fiber front splitter and hood with integrated air vents to keep the engine bay cool. This gives the MH2 630 BMW M2 a clear, focused, and commanding presence.

Part of what gives the Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2 such confidence is its new athletic stance. The M2 was outfitted with a new Manhart Clubsport three-way adjustable coilover suspension by KW that reduces ride height and improves handling. At the bottom of these coilovers are fade-free Kolben ceramic brakes that provide unrelenting stopping power. Tying it all together is a new set of Manhart Concave ONE wheels with a black finish.

Powering those rear wheels is a modified version of the twin-turbocharged S65 inline-six that comes from the factory. The motor was upgraded with a new intercooler, turbochargers, carbon fiber air intake, and Manhart steel exhaust system with 90 mm rear carbon fiber exhaust tips. A bespoke ECU tune pushes output to the 630 PS (620 HP) mark with 553 lb-ft. of torque. That power figure is what gives the Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2 its name, and it wears is proudly.

Inside, Manhart took the time to focus the cabin around the driver. Both the front seats were swapped out for the Recaro Sportster CS seats while an Alcantara steering wheel provides greater control. Most of the cockpit is covered in a mix of leather and Alcantara with contrasting gold stitching.

The new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2 is currently available along with all of the featured upgrades.

Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower 630 PS / 620 HP

Maximum Torque: 553 lb-ft. / 750 Nm

Wheels, Suspension, and Brakes:

Wheels: Manhart Concave ONE

Suspension: Manhart Clubsport three-way adjustable coilovers by KW

Brakes: Kolben ceramic

Exterior:

-BMW M-Performance carbon fiber rear diffuser

-BMW M-Performance carbon fiber rear wing

-BMW M-Performance carbon fiber side skirts

-Manhart carbon fiber hood with integrated vents

-Manhart carbon fiber front splitter

Interior:

-Alcantara and leather upholstery with contrasting gold stitching

-Alcantara steering wheel

-Recaro Sportster CS seats

Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2 Gallery

