This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast

Rolling Thunder.

We all knew the Porsche 911 Turbo S was fast, but this is brutally fast. If the 580-horsepower engine and its 2.8-second 0-60 mph acceleration time wasn’t enough, PP-Performance has an upgrade for you.

At the SCC500 Rolling50 Event, PP-Performance brought their 760-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo S for some runs on the strip. The super car and its force-fed flat-six dominated the track and made some diabolical sounds with its burbling exhaust.

Turn up the volume and enjoy the show.

Source: Gumbal YouTube

Would you want to drag race this 760-HP PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S?