This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast

Rolling Thunder.
We all knew the Porsche 911 Turbo S was fast, but this is brutally fast. If the 580-horsepower engine and its 2.8-second 0-60 mph acceleration time wasn’t enough, PP-Performance has an upgrade for you.
At the SCC500 Rolling50 Event, PP-Performance brought their 760-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo S for some runs on the strip. The super car and its force-fed flat-six dominated the track and made some diabolical sounds with its burbling exhaust.
Turn up the volume and enjoy the show.
Source: Gumbal YouTube