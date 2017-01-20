Watch the VF Engineering Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan in Action!

Force-fed V-10 fun.

So the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is pretty freaking fast on its own. Its 5.2-liter V-10 engine cranks out 602 horsepower in stock form, which is more than enough for the all-wheel drive super car to go anywhere instantly.

But the team at VF Engineering had more diabolical things in mind and developed a supercharger system for the V-10 that makes it incredibly fast. Using an Eaton TVS2300 Roots supercharger to create 7.5 PSI of boost pressure, the system generates 805 horsepower and 610 lb-ft. of torque.

That’s a recipe for some serious fun and this Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan equipped with the VF Supercharger system shows us just why. It threw down a 175.644 mph trap speed in a half-mile during the Shift-S3ctor’s California Airstrip Attack.

Source: BrianZuk YouTube

Do you want to drive the 800+ HP VF Engineering Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan?