The perfect summer boulevard cruiser.

Winter might be biting down hard with its frigid temperatures and snow, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get excited for summer. One way to do just that is with the new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Convertible.

The team at Project Kahn took the already smooth drop-top cruiser and made it the place to be thanks to a new exterior upgrade kit, chassis modifications, and a more comfortable cabin.

Visually, this Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Convertible is a stunner. The Phoenix Orange body provides the perfect starting point for the new Kahn LE upgrade package. The kit includes a new front LE bumper with integrated vents and mesh inserts. A new LE grille features 3-D mesh and sits beneath the matte black “KAHN” lettering across the hood, which can also be had with a Silver finish.

At the rear, the Project Kahn Evoque Convertible proudly wears a new LE bumper that incorporates the new centrally-mounted dual cross-hair tailpipes. Proudly sitting above is matte black “KAHN” lettering to further differentiate the custom-tailored SUV.

Also adding the overall visual transformation is a new Kahn bespoke lowering spring kit. The new springs reduce the overall ride height and provide a more engaging feel for drivers. Sitting beneath the powerful fenders are new Kahn RS alloy wheels measuring 9.5 x 22 at the front and rear with 265/35/22 tires and a Satin Black finish. Copper-painted brake calipers peer from behind the wheels and complete the visual upgrade package.

Inside, comfort and luxury is on full display, especially when the top is down. Both the front and rear seats were re-upholstered with soft black Herringbone leather and given white contrast stitching and edging. Quilted and perforated leather also adorns the dashboard, center console, and door arm rests while the instrument binnacle top wears alcantara. As an added touch, drivers change gears with a Project Kahn selector with piano black surround. Stainless steel sill plates are featured on both doors and soft carpeting decorates the floor.

This featured Phoenix Orange Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Convertible is powered by a 2.0-liter TD4 diesel engine and is available now for £66,875.

Project Kahn Phoenix Orange Evoque Convertible Specifications

Exterior:

-Rear Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents

-Rear Tailgate Trim in Piano Black

-Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Lower Bootlid Spoiler

-265x35x22″ Tires (Extra Load)

-Brake Calipers Finished in Copper

-Side Sill Trim in Body Color

-Lowering Suspension Springs

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″

-Central Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Matte Black

-Front Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents includes 3D Mesh Inserts

Interior:

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Dashboard Stitching

-Floor Mats – High Quality Heavy Duty Carpet

-Kahn Gear Selector

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Four Door Armrests – Diamond Quilted with Contrast Stitching

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Gear Selector Surround in Piano Black

-Leather Binnacle with Alcantara Inserts & Contrast Stitching

-Dashboard Quilted & Perforated

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

Project Kahn Phoenix Orange Evoque Convertible Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you go for a cruise in this Phoenix Orange Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Convertible?