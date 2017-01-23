It’s time to say ‘Goodbye’ to the Hennessey Venom GT

The “Final Edition”.

It’s hard to believe that almost seven years ago, the Hennessey Venom GT was born. A lesson in excess, the car broke records and did something that few – if any – could do. Since 2010, a total of 13 were made, and the final one is rolling off the factory line.

Named the Hennessey Venom GT “Final Edition”, the final vehicle is dressed in a special “Glacier Blue” paint with white stripes. The same 7.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine generating 1,451 bhp drives both the rear wheels as drivers hold on for dear life. The Venom GT Final Edition has already been sold too, for a whopping $1.2 million dollars.

“We’ve attained some pretty incredible achievements with the Venom GT,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “It was always my dream to build the fastest car and we did just that. Our Venom GT retires as one of the fastest cars on the planet along with being one of the most exclusive. I’m so grateful to our customers, employees, suppliers, and our technical partners, Pennzoil & Shell V-Power, who have helped make this special car a reality. We look forward to introducing our next car, the Venom F5, sometime later this year.”

Of the 13 total Hennessey Venom GT models built, one was a prototype, the first six were hardtop models, and the final six were roadsters. The 2,743-lb. curb weight helped the 1,451 bhp hyper car achieve and exceed a one-to-one power-to-weight ratio over the years.

The Hennessey Venom GT also has quite the trophy case. In 2013, it set the World Record for the fastest two-seat sports car from 0-300 km/h (0-186 mph) with a 13.61-second time. February 2014 saw it become the World’s Fastest two-seat sports car with a 270.4 mph run. Then in 2016, it became the World’s fastest open-top vehicle with a 265.6 mph run.

Although the Venom GT “Final Edition” may be sold, the Venom GT Spyder that was built for Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is heading to auction on Friday, January 20th at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, AZ with 100-percent of the proceeds going to Tyler’s “Janie’s Fund” charity.

Source: Hennessey Performance

Are you sad to see the end of the Hennessey Venom GT?