Featured Fitment: Dodge Viper ACR with ADV06R M.V2 Wheels

Bringin’ style to the track.

The Dodge Viper might be dead, but it’s not going anywhere quietly. The Viper ACR is the V-10 track destroyer and it’s going to be causing a ruckus for years to come, especially this bad boy and its new ADV.1 Wheels.

America’s Snake is something to admire for its brutality and sheer force. In ACR form, it packs a track-focused aerodynamic and suspension package, beefed up brakes, and lots more to just eat up the track. A mighty 8.4-liter V-10 engine thunders with 640 horsepower and 600 lb-ft. of torque blaring through the side exhaust pipes.

It’s a lot to be excited about and the super car serves up some spine-tingling performance. But this metallic blue beast with white striping is even more intimidating thanks to the new ADV06R M.V2 forged wheels.

These innovative two-piece monoblock forged alloy wheels help to keep weight to a minimum while offering up a high-strength construction. The six, twin-spoke directional design emphasizes the sheer speed, power, and performance of the Dodge Viper ACR, along with the concave profiles.

For the American super car, the new ADV06R M.V2 Competition Spec wheels were installed in a powerful 20 x 10.5 front and 20 x 13.0 rear fitment. Each of the two-piece wheels features a clean all-white finish that matches the ACR’s dual white stripes running the length of the car.

The Dodge Viper may be done, but this ACR with ADV.1 Wheels is going to be grabbing headlines for quite some time.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Dodge Viper ACR

Wheels: ADV06R M.V2 Competition Spec two-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: White

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 13.0

Dodge Viper ACR with ADV06R Competition Spec Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the all-white ADV06R Competition Spec wheels on this Dodge Viper ACR?