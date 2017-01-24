Watch and Admire the Lamborghini Veneno Racing on a Wet Track

One of five.

There are only five Lamborghini Venenos in the world. Three went to customers, one was kept for testing, and one was kept for the brand’s museum. It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to see one of these ultra-rare exotics, but when you do, it’s something special.

At the ACI Vallelunga Circuit in Italy, Lamborghini hosted a track day event which saw the Veneno, Sesto Elemento, and other performance/race-spec models taking to the track. Unfortunately, the track was covered in rain, which made going all-out off-limits. Wreck one of these as a factory driver, and you’ll be out of a job!

But, thankfully, the team still decided to take their cars to the track and the Veneno was an awesome sight to behold, even though it was being driven nowhere near its limits on the wet surface.

Source: marcopiz96 Youtube

Would you have the courage to take a Lamborghini Veneno out on a wet track?