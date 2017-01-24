Car Videos

Watch and Admire the Lamborghini Veneno Racing on a Wet Track

Posted on

Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track

One of five.

There are only five Lamborghini Venenos in the world. Three went to customers, one was kept for testing, and one was kept for the brand’s museum. It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to see one of these ultra-rare exotics, but when you do, it’s something special.

Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track

At the ACI Vallelunga Circuit in Italy, Lamborghini hosted a track day event which saw the Veneno, Sesto Elemento, and other performance/race-spec models taking to the track. Unfortunately, the track was covered in rain, which made going all-out off-limits. Wreck one of these as a factory driver, and you’ll be out of a job!

But, thankfully, the team still decided to take their cars to the track and the Veneno was an awesome sight to behold, even though it was being driven nowhere near its limits on the wet surface.

Source: marcopiz96 Youtube

Would you have the courage to take a Lamborghini Veneno out on a wet track?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.3K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.6K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
640
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
575
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
550
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
541
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
feat feat
525
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
523
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
482
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
473
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
To Top