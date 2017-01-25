Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels

Posted on

RWB Porsche 993 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

Kickin’ it back with some classic style.

The 993-generation of the Porsche 911 is highly sought-after and it’s easy to see why. It blended the classic air-cooled technology that was used for decades in the 911’s engines with some modern-day technology and a curvaceous shape. It’s easy to see why they’re so enticing, and even more so after they get the RWB treatment and some new Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ wheels.

RWB Porsche 993 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

Coming all the way from Hong Kong’s Hoplite Industrial Center is this fresh RWB HK Porsche 993 recently completed by the legendary Nakai-san. The project was a collaboration with Nakai-san for ReinART Design and Brixton Forged to create an utterly show-stopping air-cooled machine.

This handcrafted widebody masterpiece has everything we’ve come to love and expect from Rauh-Welt Begriff. Flared fenders with exposed bolt apertures are worn over each axle, deep side skirts and lips hover just above the asphalt, and obnoxiously large aerodynamics are used at the rear to emphasize the utter absurdity of the build.

RWB Porsche 993 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

Filling in the space beneath the massive fenders was no easy task, but Brixton Forged had the perfect wheels for the job. Their HS1 Circuit+ forged wheels from their Classic line fit perfectly both in size and style. The old-school mesh-spoke lightweight profile is combined with deep lip rim halves and backpad pocketing with a “Circuit+” graphic on the outer edge.

RWB Porsche 993 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

These three-piece Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ wheels were installed in a wide 18 x 10.5 front and 18 x 13.0 rear fitment, with the latter boasting a very deep lip. A slick 120-grit finish was applied to each wheel with the inner featuring a purple finish.

RWB Porsche 993 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

This collaboration between ReinART Design and Brixton Forged with this RWB Porsche 993 will be the benchmark for style for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 993 Porsche 911
Wheels: Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ three-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: 120-grit brushed with Purple inner
Front Wheels: 18 x 10.5
Rear Wheels: 18 x 13.0
Exterior: Rauh-Welt Begriff

RWB Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Fitment Credit: ReinART Design

Do you like the extravagant look of this RWB Porsche 993 with Brixton Forged HS1 Circuit+ wheels by ReinART Design?

