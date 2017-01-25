Car Videos

Have some fun looking back at the 2016 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock!

Posted on

Gold Coast Concours 2016

It’s only nine months away…

Every year, there’s one car show that I look forward to: Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock hosted by Martino Auto Concepts. Super cars, exotics, sports cars, vendors, bands, food trucks, and people gather in the Glen Cove town center to raise awareness and funds for the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and the search for a cure.

Sure, there’s automotive trade shows, motor shows, and meets, but there’s something special about Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock. It brings all kinds of people from all over together to enjoy something heart-pounding, custom-tailored exotic machines.

Gold Coast Concours 2016Gold Coast Concours 2016

This year, over $62,000 was raised for the DRI, bringing the total over the eight-year span of the show to $472,000. More than 5,000 came to the show to see Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris, BMWs, and lots more.

Thankfully, there’s less than nine months until this year’s event!

Source: Martino Auto Concepts

Are you excited for the 2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock?

To Top