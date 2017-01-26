We finally have Ford GT Performance Numbers!

And it can out-perform a McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale.

Ford’s putting America on the map again when it comes to super cars thanks to the new GT. The revival of the icon has had customers from around the globe applying for the chance to own one, and the newly-released performance specifications make it even more alluring.

Not only does the new Ford GT have the highest-output of any production EcoBoost engine ever, but it’s also the fastest production vehicle ever built by Ford. If that wasn’t enough, it’s even faster than the track-focused exotics from McLaren and Ferrari around a track.

The new performance comes thanks to the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 engine sitting behind the cabin. The force-fed aluminum engine produces an SAE-rated 647 horsepower at 6,250 RPM and 550 lb-ft. of torque at 5,900 RPM on 93-octane fuel. The most powerful EcoBoost engine ever also generates 90-percent of its peak torque starting at 3,500 RPM, giving drivers a fat and meaty power band.

“Our expectation has always been that the EcoBoost V6 would perform exceptionally well in the Ford GT – both in terms of power as well as aerodynamic efficiency,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road.”

And the engine is only part of the formula for performance. Advanced active dynamics systems in terms of suspension and aerodynamics generate optimum traction, balance, and downforce at any speed. Coupled with the 3,054-lb. dry weight, the Ford GT has a superb 4.72 pounds per horsepower power-to-weight ratio. Additionally, the top speed is all the way back at 216 mph, besting quite a few super cars from around the globe.

“The Ford GT is all about performance,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

For the real show of performance, Ford brought the GT to Calabogie Motorsports Park in Ontario, Canada to go up against the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale. Each car was track-prepped, given new fluids, tires, and optimized suspension settings, then put through their paces. In the end the Ford took home the gold with a 2:09.8 lap time while the McLaren 675LT achieved a 2:10.8 and the Ferrari 458 Speciale a 2:12.9 time.

Ford GT Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 647 at 6,250 RPM

Maximum Torque: 550 lb-ft. at 5,900 RPM

Dry Weight: 3,054 lbs.

Power-to-Weight Ratio: 4.72 lbs/hp

Performance:

Top Speed: 216 MPH

Track Performance:

(Lap at Calabogie Motorsports Park)

Ford GT: 2:09.8

McLaren 675LT: 2:10.8

Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9

Source: Ford

