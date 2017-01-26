Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels

The Ultimate Snow Machine.

Winter isn’t usually a time when you see sports cars rocking out with a set of custom-tailored wheels, but the team at SR Auto Group has been busy at work while the snow is falling. This BMW M4 is one of the latest and it’s going to be tearing through the snow and ice with a new set of PUR FL04 wheels and some sticky Blizzak tires.

The 425-horsepower TwinPower turbocharged inline-six that powers the rear-wheel drive BMW M4 is just asking for traction loss on slick roads. Even with electronic driving aids, snow and ice still make it difficult to get proper traction.

So the team at SR Auto Group worked up a solution for this BMW M4 that also has the looks to back it up. The weapon of choice was a set of PUR FL04 wheels from the brand’s Revolution Series. These flow-formed wheels have a special five-spoke Y-design that extends to the outer edge of the step-lip wheel with a concave depth.

On the Alpine White BMW M4, the PUR FL04 wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup. Each wheel was also given a smooth Gloss Brilliant Silver face with contrasting Gloss Black Windows that make each spoke stand out.

With the style aspect of the fitment addressed, it was time to give the sports car some traction. So, SR Auto Group installed a matching set of Bridgestone Blizzak tires that have some of the best grip characteristics in snow and slush, making this sports car stick no matter what.

Even though winter is in full effect, this BMW M4 is still having fun and looking good in the process!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4

Wheels: PUR FL04 flow formed alloy

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver face, Gloss Black windows

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Tires: Bridgestone Blizzak

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Fitment Credit: SR Auto Group

Is this BMW M4 with PUR FL04 wheels and Bridgestone Blizzak tires your choice for a winter sports car?