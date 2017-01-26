BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels

Posted on

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The Ultimate Snow Machine.

Winter isn’t usually a time when you see sports cars rocking out with a set of custom-tailored wheels, but the team at SR Auto Group has been busy at work while the snow is falling. This BMW M4 is one of the latest and it’s going to be tearing through the snow and ice with a new set of PUR FL04 wheels and some sticky Blizzak tires.

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The 425-horsepower TwinPower turbocharged inline-six that powers the rear-wheel drive BMW M4 is just asking for traction loss on slick roads. Even with electronic driving aids, snow and ice still make it difficult to get proper traction.

So the team at SR Auto Group worked up a solution for this BMW M4 that also has the looks to back it up. The weapon of choice was a set of PUR FL04 wheels from the brand’s Revolution Series. These flow-formed wheels have a special five-spoke Y-design that extends to the outer edge of the step-lip wheel with a concave depth.

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

On the Alpine White BMW M4, the PUR FL04 wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup. Each wheel was also given a smooth Gloss Brilliant Silver face with contrasting Gloss Black Windows that make each spoke stand out.

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

With the style aspect of the fitment addressed, it was time to give the sports car some traction. So, SR Auto Group installed a matching set of Bridgestone Blizzak tires that have some of the best grip characteristics in snow and slush, making this sports car stick no matter what.

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

Even though winter is in full effect, this BMW M4 is still having fun and looking good in the process!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4
Wheels: PUR FL04 flow formed alloy
Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver face, Gloss Black windows
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5
Tires: Bridgestone Blizzak

BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Fitment Credit: SR Auto Group

Is this BMW M4 with PUR FL04 wheels and Bridgestone Blizzak tires your choice for a winter sports car?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.5K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
657
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
633
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
591
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
feat feat
547
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
540
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
512
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
504
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
493
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
To Top