Car Videos

Oh Boy, the new Lamborghini Aventador S Sounds like Fun!

Posted on

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust

Time to unleash 730 HP!

The new generation Lamborghini Aventador S is something to be very excited about. Not only does it have more power from its massive 6.5-liter V-12 engine, but it has loads of new technology to make it even faster and more dynamic.

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust

And while the spec sheets are fun to read and get our octane pumping through our bloodstream, nothing is like seeing and hearing the new Aventador S in action.

The folks at AUTO BILD were able to film the new 730 bhp monster revving its V-12 engine and spitting a few blue flames from its redesigned centrally-mounted exhaust, and boy does it sound like fun.

Source: AUTO BILD YouTube

Do you like the exhaust note of the new Lamborghini Aventador S?

Comments

