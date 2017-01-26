Oh Boy, the new Lamborghini Aventador S Sounds like Fun!

Time to unleash 730 HP!

The new generation Lamborghini Aventador S is something to be very excited about. Not only does it have more power from its massive 6.5-liter V-12 engine, but it has loads of new technology to make it even faster and more dynamic.

And while the spec sheets are fun to read and get our octane pumping through our bloodstream, nothing is like seeing and hearing the new Aventador S in action.

The folks at AUTO BILD were able to film the new 730 bhp monster revving its V-12 engine and spitting a few blue flames from its redesigned centrally-mounted exhaust, and boy does it sound like fun.

Source: AUTO BILD YouTube

Do you like the exhaust note of the new Lamborghini Aventador S?