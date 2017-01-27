Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Car Thief Joyrides then Dumps Car in Dublin

Posted on

Friday FAIL Car Thief Dublin

Total scumbag.

Car thieves are scumbags that deserve to be in jail. Taking somebody’s property that they earned and paid for, and causing damage to it is a terrible thing to do. This car thief in Dublin, Ireland took that to the next level.

The car thief drove the victim’s car through streets, going the wrong way and revved the life out of the engine. Even though there were other drivers trying to get through, the thief didn’t care and proceeded to go the wrong way and pull the handbrake while rapidly turning and squealing tires.

Friday FAIL Car Thief Dublin

When the engine finally began to die, the thief decided that it was time to dump the car. So, they steered the dying vehicle towards the river where they bailed at the last second. When the car hit the water, a loud cheer erupted likely from their idiot friends cheering the terrible deed.

Here’s to hoping this thief gets arrested!

Source: kazbc YouTube

How mad would you be if someone stole your car then drove it like this?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.5K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
658
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
634
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
591
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
feat feat
547
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
540
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
512
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
504
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
494
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
To Top