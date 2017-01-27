Get Wide with the Liberty Walk Works Kit for the Maserati GranTurismo!

Italian with a polarizing Japanese touch.

There’s no question that the Maserati GranTurismo has one of the most menacing and imposing fascias in the auto industry. In MC Stradale form, it’s even more sinister. Throw in the new Liberty Walk Works kit, and you’ve got yourself a low, wide beast that will scare the pants off of pedestrians.

The new Liberty Walk Works kit for the Maserati GranTurismo is made from high-quality glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) or carbon fiber reinforced plastic as a lightweight option. The material is sturdy, durably, malleable, and paints easily, and was made using an advanced and lengthy design process for a superb fitment.

The Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo body kit includes a new front lip that extends outwards and visually expands the fascia. A new ducktail spoiler sweeps upwards above the trunk and provides a classic yet powerful presence. Below the spoiler sits a new rear bumper with aggressive venture diffuser look, giving a dynamic motorsport-like appearance. Of course, the Pièce De Résistance for the Liberty Walk Works kit are the massive fender flares with exposed bolt apertures widening the body for a muscular stance.

The new Liberty Walk Works kit is unquestionably polarizing do to its extravagant nature. The new kit is best paired with a full AirREX digitally-adjustable air suspension system for an extremely low stance while parked and proper ride height during driving.

The Liberty Walk Works kit is available for all Maserati GranTurismo variants and can be easily installed by a body shop. The Works kit can be purchased as a complete unit or as individual accessories as well. The complete GRP kit for the GranTurismo is available for £12,150 while the kit for the MC Stradale variant is priced at £10,230.

Liberty Walk Maserati GranTurismo Works Kit Specifications

Fiber Reinforced Plastic GranTurismo Body Kit:

LB★WORKS complete body kit (MC Stradale) – £10,230.00

LB★WORKS GRANTURISMO complete body kit (Other) – £12,150.00

LB★PERFORMANCE GRANTURISMO complete body kit – £8,000.00

LB Front Diffuser – £1,850.00

LB Side Diffuser – £1,300.00

LB Rear Diffuser – £1,690.00

LB Rear Wing ver.2 – £1,230.00

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic GranTurismo Body Kit:

LB★WORKS complete body kit (MC Stradale) – £12,230.00

LB★WORKS GRANTURISMO complete body kit (Other) – £14,150.00

LB★PERFORMANCE GRANTURISMO complete body kit – £10,000.00

LB Front Diffuser – £2,460.00

LB Side Diffuser – £1,770.00

LB Rear Diffuser – £2,150.00

LB Rear Wing ver.2 – £1,690.00

AirREX Digital Air Suspension:

Maserati Gran Turismo – £6499.00

Liberty Walk Maserati GranTurismo Works Kit Gallery

Source: Liberty Walk

Do you like the aggressive look of the new Liberty Walk Maserati GranTurismo Works kit?