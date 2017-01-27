Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Wide with the Liberty Walk Works Kit for the Maserati GranTurismo!

Posted on

Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo

Italian with a polarizing Japanese touch.

There’s no question that the Maserati GranTurismo has one of the most menacing and imposing fascias in the auto industry. In MC Stradale form, it’s even more sinister. Throw in the new Liberty Walk Works kit, and you’ve got yourself a low, wide beast that will scare the pants off of pedestrians.

Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo

The new Liberty Walk Works kit for the Maserati GranTurismo is made from high-quality glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) or carbon fiber reinforced plastic as a lightweight option. The material is sturdy, durably, malleable, and paints easily, and was made using an advanced and lengthy design process for a superb fitment.

Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo

The Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo body kit includes a new front lip that extends outwards and visually expands the fascia. A new ducktail spoiler sweeps upwards above the trunk and provides a classic yet powerful presence. Below the spoiler sits a new rear bumper with aggressive venture diffuser look, giving a dynamic motorsport-like appearance. Of course, the Pièce De Résistance for the Liberty Walk Works kit are the massive fender flares with exposed bolt apertures widening the body for a muscular stance.

Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo

The new Liberty Walk Works kit is unquestionably polarizing do to its extravagant nature. The new kit is best paired with a full AirREX digitally-adjustable air suspension system for an extremely low stance while parked and proper ride height during driving.

Liberty Walk Works Maserati GranTurismo

The Liberty Walk Works kit is available for all Maserati GranTurismo variants and can be easily installed by a body shop. The Works kit can be purchased as a complete unit or as individual accessories as well. The complete GRP kit for the GranTurismo is available for £12,150 while the kit for the MC Stradale variant is priced at £10,230.

Liberty Walk Maserati GranTurismo Works Kit Specifications

Fiber Reinforced Plastic GranTurismo Body Kit:
LB★WORKS complete body kit (MC Stradale) – £10,230.00
LB★WORKS GRANTURISMO complete body kit (Other) – £12,150.00
LB★PERFORMANCE GRANTURISMO complete body kit – £8,000.00
LB Front Diffuser – £1,850.00
LB Side Diffuser – £1,300.00
LB Rear Diffuser – £1,690.00
LB Rear Wing ver.2 – £1,230.00

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic GranTurismo Body Kit:
LB★WORKS complete body kit (MC Stradale) – £12,230.00
LB★WORKS GRANTURISMO complete body kit (Other) – £14,150.00
LB★PERFORMANCE GRANTURISMO complete body kit – £10,000.00
LB Front Diffuser – £2,460.00
LB Side Diffuser – £1,770.00
LB Rear Diffuser – £2,150.00
LB Rear Wing ver.2 – £1,690.00

AirREX Digital Air Suspension:
Maserati Gran Turismo – £6499.00

Liberty Walk Maserati GranTurismo Works Kit Gallery

Source: Liberty Walk

Do you like the aggressive look of the new Liberty Walk Maserati GranTurismo Works kit?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.5K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
656
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
630
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
589
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
feat feat
547
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
538
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
509
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
498
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
491
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
To Top