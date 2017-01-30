Get ready for the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6!

4x4 Exposure

The Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition

Wide body box.

The Chelsea Truck Company have been working wonders with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender, giving them rugged and tough exteriors with classy cabins. The brand has also branched out into the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and worked their magic with by creating the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition.

The Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition

The design of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class upgrade program was led by Afzal Kahn, who wanted to evoke images of the SUV’s heritage, especially during the 1980s. Instead of modern styling, Kahn and his team went with a more classic theme with an injection of brawny ruggedness.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition was given a full Volcanic Rock color change with signature Cromax paint finish that shows off its tough character. A new set of front bumper spats with door sections mesh perfectly with the powerful front and rear fender extensions with exposed bolt apertures.

The Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition

A new G6 front bumper sits below the newly-equipped LED Daytime Running lights on the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition. These lights also work alongside the new Sportive Luxury roof shield with LED lighting for those off-road excursions. At the rear, a utilitarian G6 bumper provides a clean and straightforward look for the boxy SUV.

Sitting beneath those flared fenders on the G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition are new 9.5 x 22 G06 alloy wheels. These wheels feature a Diamond Cut face with Shadow Chrome inner finish to grab attention on the Volcanic Rock backdrop. A 50 mm lift kit makes overcoming obstacles even easier for the dominating SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition

Those that use the G350 BlueTec as the basis for the upgrade can opt for a new tuning module that increases output to 245 horsepower. All models also come equipped with a set of twin side exhaust pipes.

Inside, the Chelsea Truck Company outfitted the G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition with a full 3D Modular leather roof lining along with front and rear seats. The featured model sports perforated black leather seats, however customers can specify any color they desire and use a fabric-matching service that gives the interior a specific material upholstery.

The Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition

The featured Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition is currently available for £94,995. The new upgrade program is also available for customers of other Mercedes-Benz G-Class models as well.

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Front Bumper Spats inc. Door Sections
-Front Sportive Luxury Roof Shield with LED Lights
-LED Daytime Running Lights (Fits Original Mercedes Grille)
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-G6 Rear Bumper
-G06 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ in Diamond Cut and Shadow Chrome
-Tuning Box (Only G350D V6 3.0 245HP Model)
-G6 Front Bumper
-Twin Exhaust Side Pipes
-50mm Lift Kit

Interior:
-3D Modular Leather Interior (5 Seats)

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new rugged look of the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G350 AMG G6 Wide Body?

Comments

