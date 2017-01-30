Let’s Watch a Ferrari F40 tear it up and make Lovely Sounds!

Photoshoot fun.

Getting the opportunity to see a real Ferrari F40 in the flesh is something that nobody should ever pass up, whether it’s just on display or speeding around. It’s a masterpiece of late-‘80s technology and performance, and is a treat to experience.

So, after Cars & Coffee San Francisco, a few super car owners and photographers decided to gather at the Naval Air Station Runway in Almeda for some fun.

Even though there were two Lamborghini Aventadors, a Ferrari 488 GTB, and a McLaren P1, the GMP Autosport Ferrari F40 was the star of the show. The iconic Prancing Horse started up, got a few revs in, the sped off into the distance before turning around and making a few more runs with its twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-8 roaring away.

It’s such a beautiful machine.

Source: BrianZuk

Would you like to drive a Ferrari F40 on an empty runway?