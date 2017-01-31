BMW

This ESS Supercharged BMW M3 is a Diabolical Drift Machine!

Posted on

Supercharged E92 BMW M3 Drift

We’re going to need a new set of tires after this one.

There’s nothing like breaking your rear tires loose and going for a drift. Doing so in a supercharged E92 BMW M3 with over 700 horsepower churning through a sequential gearbox is a recipe for a white-knuckled good time.

Supercharged E92 BMW M3 Drift

This is Francesco Conti’s ex drift-weapon at the Castelletto di Branduzzo racetrack. The E92 BMW M3 packs a whole lotta’ goodies from the Liberty Walk LB Performance widebody kit to an ESS Supercharger kit and a race-prepped cockpit.

It’s a beauty on the track with its flame-spitting side exhaust and roaring V-8 engine as its rear tires erupt in a cloud of smoke, so sit back and enjoy.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Would you want to go drift this 700-HP Supercharged E92 BMW M3 on the track?

