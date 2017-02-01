Go Big with the new Widebody Mansory Mercedes-Benz G-Class!

The carbon fiber box.

If you’re looking to make your vehicle a custom-tailored extravagant machine and have a lot of money, Mansory is the way to go. While their upgrade programs and designs can sometimes be polarizing, there’s no doubt they use the best products to make vehicles even more unique. Their latest to be given the custom touch is the Mansory Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Made for the Mercedes-Benz G65, G63, G350, and G500, the new Mansory Widebody kit features a range of carbon and carbon fiber body work, new alloy wheels, engine tuning, and a tailored interior to make this boxy SUV even better.

The most notable aspect of the transformation is the exterior. The Mansory Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class wears a full set of flared fenders that extends the width of the SUV by 40 mm, and are connected by new door skins. Wider front and rear bumpers with lateral fins add to the SUV’s presence while an optional carbon fiber hood sits above. Customers can also opt for a new carbon fiber roof panel and spoiler combo as well as two- or four-position lights. New door handles, headlight covers, A-pillar paneling, and rear-view mirror housing is also available.

Going along with the new widebody transformation is a new range of alloy wheels. Mansory offers 21-, 22-, or 23-inch alloy wheels in a variety of designs to suit any customer’s tastes. The featured wheels for the Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class are the massive 23-inch M8 double-spoke monoblock cast alloys with a special self-leveling hub cover that always stays horizontally aligned. For the M8 wheels, Mansory also installs 305/35 R23 tires.

While the exterior of the Mansory Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class is stunning, the newly-tuned engine offers some serious fun. In the AMG G63, Mansory installed new pistons, connecting rods and bearings, crankshaft, cylinder heads, and lots more along with a fully exhaust system from the manifold to the double stainless-steel side tailpipes. After an ECU tune, the 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 generates an impressive 840 horsepower and electronically-limited 848 lb-ft. of torque.

Inside, the Mansory saddlery division will custom-tailor the entire cabin to customer specifications. New Alcantara, leather, carbon fiber, and other materials can be installed from the headliner to the floor.

The new Mansory Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class is currently available for the entire range of G-Class models. Pricing for the widebody package starts at 18,900 euros plus VAT.

Mansory Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 840 / 618 kW

Maximum Torque: 848 lb-ft. / 1,150 Nm (electronically limited)

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: M8 monoblock cast alloy (featured)

Wheel Size: 23-inches

Tire Size: 305/35 R23

Exterior:

-Carbon fender flares

-Carbon front bumper

-Carbon rear bumper

-Carbon door skins

-Carbon fiber roof panel

-Carbon fiber roof spoiler

-Carbon fiber lightweight hood

-Optional two- or four-position lights

-Door handles

-Rear-view mirror housing

-Headlight covers

-A-pillar paneling

Mansory Widebody Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gallery

Source: Mansory

