Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels

Posted on

Roush Ford Mustang GT with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged Wheels

Time for some American muscle!

We all love a good, American muscle car, and the Roush Mustang GT is a proper tire-melting machine. This 5.0-liter Ford Mustang GT is an American classic with a bit more testosterone thanks to its new Roush upgrades and Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels.

Roush Ford Mustang GT with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged Wheels

The big, bad naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine roaring might be the star of the show, but the new Roush body kit definitely shows off that power visually. The front fascia is all new and features some new aero pockets along with new upper and lower grilles with better airflow, and a chin splitter.

New side skirts split off from the Mustang and Roush badging make their presence felt on each fender. Above the skirts are new side scoops popping out from the muscular rear fenders. The tail of the beast features a new valence and a decklid spoiler that makes its true intentions known.

Roush Ford Mustang GT with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged Wheels

To tie it all together and handle the rubber-painting V-8 engine, a new set of Vorsteiner V-FF 103 flow forged wheels were added. The alloy wheels feature a concave five-spoke design that splits into a Y-shape as it moves towards the edge of the rim.

On this Roush Mustang GT, the V-FF 103 wheels were installed in a 20 x 10 ET40 front and 20 x 11 ET50 rear setup with corresponding 295/30/20 and 315/35/20 tires. Each wheel also features a smooth Carbon Graphite finish with metallic red spike hardware over each of the bolts for a more sinister, customized look.

Roush Ford Mustang GT with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged Wheels

If you’re looking to turn heads and lay down some rubber, this Roush Mustang GT with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 flow forged wheels is the way to go.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ford Mustang
Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 103 flow forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Carbon Graphite
Front Wheels: 20 x 10 ET40
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11 ET50
Front Tires: 295/30/20
Rear Tires: 315/35/20

Exterior:
-Roush body kit

Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the muscular look of this Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.6K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
674
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
644
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
feat feat
583
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
575
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
558
Aftermarket Tuning News

Power is on Full-Display with the Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
554
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
546
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
Porsche 911 GTS Porsche 911 GTS
506
Porsche

Time to go Turbo with the new Porsche 911 GTS models!
To Top