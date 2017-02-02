Featured Fitment: Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels

Time for some American muscle!

We all love a good, American muscle car, and the Roush Mustang GT is a proper tire-melting machine. This 5.0-liter Ford Mustang GT is an American classic with a bit more testosterone thanks to its new Roush upgrades and Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels.

The big, bad naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine roaring might be the star of the show, but the new Roush body kit definitely shows off that power visually. The front fascia is all new and features some new aero pockets along with new upper and lower grilles with better airflow, and a chin splitter.

New side skirts split off from the Mustang and Roush badging make their presence felt on each fender. Above the skirts are new side scoops popping out from the muscular rear fenders. The tail of the beast features a new valence and a decklid spoiler that makes its true intentions known.

To tie it all together and handle the rubber-painting V-8 engine, a new set of Vorsteiner V-FF 103 flow forged wheels were added. The alloy wheels feature a concave five-spoke design that splits into a Y-shape as it moves towards the edge of the rim.

On this Roush Mustang GT, the V-FF 103 wheels were installed in a 20 x 10 ET40 front and 20 x 11 ET50 rear setup with corresponding 295/30/20 and 315/35/20 tires. Each wheel also features a smooth Carbon Graphite finish with metallic red spike hardware over each of the bolts for a more sinister, customized look.

If you’re looking to turn heads and lay down some rubber, this Roush Mustang GT with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 flow forged wheels is the way to go.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ford Mustang

Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 103 flow forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Carbon Graphite

Front Wheels: 20 x 10 ET40

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11 ET50

Front Tires: 295/30/20

Rear Tires: 315/35/20

Exterior:

-Roush body kit

Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels Gallery

