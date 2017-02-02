Bugatti

Holy Hell, the Bugatti Chiron is an Absolute Masterpiece!

Posted on

Bugatti Chiron

Just watch the video.

The Bugatti Chiron is a masterpiece. We’ve all seen the pictures, some of us have watched video, and maybe one or two of us have even gotten lucky enough to see it in the flesh. The iconic brand has another thing of beauty on its hands and this video from the folks at ‘DRIVETRIBE really shows why.

Bugatti Chiron

Jethro Bovingdon, Editor-at-Large of DRIVETRIBE, was lucky enough to get some seat time alongside Bugatti Test Driver, Loris Bicocchi. To start things off, Bovingdon drove the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse to get a proper feel for the car and see what kind of improvements the new Chiron possessed.

The sheer absurdity of the Chiron’s power and acceleration is apparent, with Bovingdon struggling to move forward in his seat. Even the key in the center console shoots backwards at the incredible forces it’s experiencing. It’s also an incredible work of art, bringing back memories of iconic cars such as the Type 57C Atlantic. Seriously, just forget about its performance and look at it!

Source: DRIVETRIBE

What do you like better about the new Bugatti Chiron: the power or the design?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.6K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
670
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
643
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
feat feat
582
BMW

Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
574
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
557
Aftermarket Tuning News

Power is on Full-Display with the Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
553
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
544
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
Porsche 911 GTS Porsche 911 GTS
504
Porsche

Time to go Turbo with the new Porsche 911 GTS models!
To Top