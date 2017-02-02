Holy Hell, the Bugatti Chiron is an Absolute Masterpiece!

Just watch the video.

The Bugatti Chiron is a masterpiece. We’ve all seen the pictures, some of us have watched video, and maybe one or two of us have even gotten lucky enough to see it in the flesh. The iconic brand has another thing of beauty on its hands and this video from the folks at ‘DRIVETRIBE really shows why.

Jethro Bovingdon, Editor-at-Large of DRIVETRIBE, was lucky enough to get some seat time alongside Bugatti Test Driver, Loris Bicocchi. To start things off, Bovingdon drove the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse to get a proper feel for the car and see what kind of improvements the new Chiron possessed.

The sheer absurdity of the Chiron’s power and acceleration is apparent, with Bovingdon struggling to move forward in his seat. Even the key in the center console shoots backwards at the incredible forces it’s experiencing. It’s also an incredible work of art, bringing back memories of iconic cars such as the Type 57C Atlantic. Seriously, just forget about its performance and look at it!

Source: DRIVETRIBE

What do you like better about the new Bugatti Chiron: the power or the design?