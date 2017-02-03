Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

Limited Edition.

The Audi R8 and its modern, high-tech exterior design has a certain presence on the road that’s hard to ignore. This dark and sinister black and carbon fiber Audi R8 from Seattle, WA with exclusive PUR RS05.V2 forged wheels is downright diabolical.

This Audi R8 isn’t your usual ‘Featured Fitment’ special. The all-wheel drive exotic sports a set of limited-edition PUR RS05.V2 forged wheels that completely transform the look of the R8. Limited to just 25 units, the PUR RS05.V2 wheels have a unique, jagged five-spoke design with a turbine twist that reflects the speed and power of the Audi R8. Special carbon fiber fins are slotted between each spoke, emphasizing performance and exclusivity even more.

So, when this customer wanted to add that extra-special exclusive touch, these limited-edition forged wheels were the perfect fit.

This dark Audi R8 was equipped with the monoblock forged PUR RS05.V2 wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup that gives it a muscular look. To complement the carbon fiber inserts and the black body of the R8, each wheel was finished with a custom Gloss Black finish.

These PUR RS05.V2 wheels, serial numbered 08/25, give this Audi R8 a commanding and powerful presence as it spreads darkness across the road.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8

Wheels: PUR RS05.V2 limited edition 08/25 forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Custom Gloss Black with exclusive carbon fiber blade inserts

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Audi R8 with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Photography Credit: Cullen Cheung

Do you like the look of these exclusive PUR RS05.V2 wheels on this dark Audi R8?