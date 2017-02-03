Audi

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

Posted on

Audi R8 PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

Limited Edition.

The Audi R8 and its modern, high-tech exterior design has a certain presence on the road that’s hard to ignore. This dark and sinister black and carbon fiber Audi R8 from Seattle, WA with exclusive PUR RS05.V2 forged wheels is downright diabolical.

Audi R8 PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

This Audi R8 isn’t your usual ‘Featured Fitment’ special. The all-wheel drive exotic sports a set of limited-edition PUR RS05.V2 forged wheels that completely transform the look of the R8. Limited to just 25 units, the PUR RS05.V2 wheels have a unique, jagged five-spoke design with a turbine twist that reflects the speed and power of the Audi R8. Special carbon fiber fins are slotted between each spoke, emphasizing performance and exclusivity even more.

Audi R8 PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

So, when this customer wanted to add that extra-special exclusive touch, these limited-edition forged wheels were the perfect fit.

This dark Audi R8 was equipped with the monoblock forged PUR RS05.V2 wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup that gives it a muscular look. To complement the carbon fiber inserts and the black body of the R8, each wheel was finished with a custom Gloss Black finish.

Audi R8 PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

These PUR RS05.V2 wheels, serial numbered 08/25, give this Audi R8 a commanding and powerful presence as it spreads darkness across the road.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8
Wheels: PUR RS05.V2 limited edition 08/25 forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Custom Gloss Black with exclusive carbon fiber blade inserts
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Audi R8 with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Photography Credit: Cullen Cheung

Do you like the look of these exclusive PUR RS05.V2 wheels on this dark Audi R8?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.6K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.8K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
682
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV Novitec Vossen NV1 Wheels Lamborghini Aventador SV
646
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
588
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
561
Aftermarket Tuning News

Power is on Full-Display with the Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
560
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
556
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
Porsche 911 GTS Porsche 911 GTS
512
Porsche

Time to go Turbo with the new Porsche 911 GTS models!
McChip-DKR Aventador SV McChip-DKR Aventador SV
471
Aftermarket Tuning News

McChip-DKR Adds some Spice to the Lamborghini Aventador SV
To Top