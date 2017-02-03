Car Videos

Enjoy the Sweet Sounds of the Lancia Stratos HF!

Lancia Stratos

Dino V-6 Dynamite!

The Lancia Stratos HF is one of those Italian icons that you rarely hear about. Designed and homologated for racing, the wedge-shaped, mid-engined machine was the stuff of legend. Not only did it have a classic design, but it packed a Ferrari Dino V-6 engine that helped propel it to racing success.

Lancia Stratos

Tipping the scales around 2,000 lbs. depending on the variant, the 190-horsepower road-spec 2.4-liter V-6 engine made a fantastic sound that only added to the car’s legacy. It won the WRC Constructor’s Championship titles in 1974, ’75, and ’76, and also was successful at the hands of privateers in other racing series.

The car is a legend, and Marchettino has put together a compilation of all the wonderfully-sounding Lancia Stratos footage he’s filmed over the years for our enjoyment.

Source: Marchettino

Would you like to drive a Lancia Stratos at a rally or hillclimb?

