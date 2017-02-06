Going presidential.

If you’re looking for the perfect vehicle to cruise around in a presidential motorcade, then this one-off British machine designed by Afzal Kahn is right up your alley with its regal stature. The new Causeway Grey Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Pace Car by Project Kahn packs luxury, exclusivity, and style to create an impressive statement on the road.

The modern design language of this factory Range Rover Vogue was turned up a notch thanks to a new commanding and wider look. The Causeway Grey Range Rover was outfitted with new precision-designed LE front and rear bumpers made from lightweight carbon composite with a clean and imposing look. Adding to the presence of the luxury SUV are new RS vented front and rear extended wheel arches with integrated air dams that mesh perfectly with the new body work.

In addition to the new bumpers and flared wheel arches, the one-off Range Rover Vogue Pace Car by Project Kahn also sports a clean LE front grille with floating insert along with a roof and wing spoiler combo. Showing its power off is a new set of stainless steel cross-hair tailpipes. To further distinguish the SUV even more, new ‘KAHN’ lettering can be found on the hood and tailgate.

As part of the transformation, the Range Rover Vogue Pace Car by Project Kahn also proudly wears a new set of 600 LE forged wheels wearing a smooth Shadow Chrome finish that complements the Causeway Grey exterior. These 23 x 9.5 wheels are shod in 305/30/23 Continental tires and have painted brake calipers showing from behind.

The heads of state that ride inside the Range Rover Vogue Pace Car will be treated to soft perforated black leather. The same material can be found throughout the cabin on parts such as the door tops and arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and center of the steering wheel. Below, stainless steel door entry sills and machined aluminum foot pedals add a high-end feel.

This featured Causeway Grey Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Pace Car by Project Kahn is currently available for £88,995. Customers can also purchase individual upgrades and have the Project Kahn team custom tailor their own vehicle.

Causeway Grey Range Rover Vogue Pace Car by Project Kahn Specifications

Exterior:

LE Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

LE Rear Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

RS Vented Front Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Front Air Dams

RS Vented Rear Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Rear Air Dams

LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh – Floating Insert

Exterior – KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

600 LE 9.5″ X 23″ Forged Wheels inc. 305x30x23″ Continental Tires

Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers

Interior:

Front & Rear Seats in Perforated Black Leather

Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

Project Kahn

