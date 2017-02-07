Featured Fitment: 993 RWB Porsche 911 with PUR LG01 Wheels

Air-cooled widebody beauty.

There’s a reason that Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche builds are such sough-after classic machines. Each vehicle is handcrafted by one man who has dedicated his life towards creating automotive masterpieces. This 993 RWB Porsche 911 overseen by Flat Six Classics with PUR LG01 wheels is an absolute stunner.

This black widebody 911 Cabriolet project was managed by Flat Six Classics who brought on the team at SR Auto Group to install a new suspension and wheels prior to undergoing the RWB treatment. SR Auto Group opted to fit a new set of H&R coilovers to reduce the ride height as low as possible to create an imposing and powerful presence on the road.

Next up were the wheels, and here, SR Auto Group knew they needed a set that could match the awe-inspiring looks of the RWB body work. So, they opted for PUR LG01 forged wheels. These three-piece alloys have a flat face forging and an ultra-deep step lip that emphasizes the width of the sports car.

These new PUR LG01 wheels were installed in an extensive 18 x 10.5 front and 18 x 13 rear setup. Each wheel also features a Matte Black face that matches the body while Gloss Chestnut Brown step lips provide some eye-catching contrast.

After the suspension and wheel fitment were taken care of, man, myth, and legend, Nakai-San, went to work meticulously fabricating the new body work by hand. The focus and attention-to-detail was inspiring as he worked away for hours on end. The result is a bespoke piece of automotive artwork handcrafted by a master.

This RWB 993 Porsche 911 with PUR LG01 wheels might look like a statement in style to some, but to real enthusiasts, it’s a powerful display of one man’s passion.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 993 Porsche 911

Wheels: PUR LG01 three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Matte Black face, Gloss Chestnut Brown step lip

Front Wheels: 18 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 18 x 13.0

Suspension: H&R Coilovers

Exterior:

-Full RWB widebody kit by Nakai-San

RWB 993 Porsche 911 with PUR LG01 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Fitment Credit: SR Auto Group

Project Credit: Flat Six Classics

