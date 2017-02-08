ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels

BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The BMW M6 is one of the best grand tourers on the market. Even though it’s nearing the end of its generational run, it still is able to properly serve up a high-tech, stylish, and powerful driving experience and set itself apart from the pack on the road. This Sapphire Black Metallic M6 with ADV.1 wheels, however, is in a mean league of its own.

BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The force-fed 4.4-liter V-8 engine packed under the hood is more than enough to back up any kind of extravagant looks. A total of 560 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque gets sent through the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, allowing the BMW M6 to reach 62 mph from rest in just 4.0 seconds, flat. This blacked out beast is ready and willing to throw down that power too.

The dark Sapphire Black Metallic paint is complemented by black body work such as the kidney grilles and air inlets for a devilish look with the illuminated headlights and LED daytime running lights.

BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The ADV05R M.V2 CS Series wheels quickly caught the eye of the owner of the BMW M6. The three-piece forged wheels feature a special five double-spoke design with a directional twist coupled with a concave depth and step-lip barrels. That seems like a mouthful and sounds rather complex, but the end result is beautiful.

BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The BMW M6 was outfitted with the new ADV05R M.V2 CS Series wheels in a wide 21 x 9.5 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave profile. Each wheel also wears a Brushed Aluminum with Gloss Clear finish that adds the perfect amount of contrast to the Black Sapphire Metallic exterior.

BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels

This sinister BMW M6 with ADV06R M.V2 CS Series wheels plays its cards right in the game of contrasts.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F13 BMW M6
Wheels: ADV05R M.V2 CS Series three piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Brushed Aluminum with Gloss Clear
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Photography Credit: William Stern

Do you like the contrasting Brushed Aluminum ADV05R M.V2 CS Series wheels on this Sapphire Black Metallic BMW M6?

Comments

