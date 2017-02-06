Let’s Cruise in Monaco with some Flame-Spitting Super Cars!

Making lovely noises in the F1 tunnel.

What a joy it must be to live in or around Monaco. Not only is it a beautiful place, but there’s some of the rarest exotics speeding throughout the streets, making some lovely noises.

So when there’s a car meet, you know there’s going to be some serious horsepower on display.

Luckily, there’s lots of people with cameras to capture it all on video for those that can’t even afford to be there.

Lots of custom-tailored exotics from Ferrari, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and lots more were on hand leaving the show after the sun went down and letting their engines sing through the F1 tunnel.

Source: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos YouTube

Which super car did you think sounded the best at this Monaco car meet?