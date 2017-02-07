Sit Back and Enjoy this Fun Cars & Coffee from San Francisco!

Not your average C&C event, either.

It may be the middle of winter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a car show or meet. GMP Cars hosted their first Cars & Coffee San Francisco event on January 28th at the Alameda Naval Air Station and it turned out to be more fun than your average show.

Not only were the biggest stars on the asphalt there, but quite a few of them did some revving, drifting, and doing high-speed runs for all of us to enjoy prior to a photoshoot session.

A few Lamborghini Aventador SVs showed up along with a McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, a 911 R numerous Huracans, a Ferrari 488 GTB, F40, Viper ACR, and lots more.

But after all the sightseeing was done, the group fired up their engines and put down the power and shredded some rubber on the empty runway.

Source: Brian Zuk

Which exotic was your favorite at this Cars & Coffee San Francisco show?