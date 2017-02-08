Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!

Posted on

Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS

Onboard an Audi R8 LMS.

Here in the United States, we often forget about the races at Mount Panorama in Bathurst being that they’re literally on the other side of the world. But, you shouldn’t let a little time-zone difference stop you from enjoying some of the greatest racing in the world on one of the craziest tracks!

Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS

The 3.861-mile Mount Panorama circuit is considered a street circuit and is actually made up of public roads. There’s even houses that can only be accessed via the roads used in the Bathurst, New South Wales track. There’s an elevation change of 571 feet from its highest point to its lowest with steep grades, making for a difficult course with 23 turns.

The narrow circuit has played home to all kinds of racing from motorcycles to open-wheel and closed-wheel racing. It’s not easy to appreciate how difficult and beautiful the course is, but thankfully, professional driver, Christopher Mies, hooked up a camera during his Bathurst 12 Hours practice run in his Audi R8 LMS.

The footage is intense and almost nerve-wracking with how difficult the track is and the speeds in which Mies is doing. But, it shows just how good the Mount Panorama Circuit is!

Source: Christopher Mies YouTube via Jalopnik

Do you think you could do a lap on the Mount Panorama circuit?

