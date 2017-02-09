Car Videos

The McLaren 650S is so Good, it’ll make your Mom Sick!

Posted on

MOM Reaction

That’s always a sign that you bought the right car.

There’s a lot of things that make a car great, and getting your mother’s stamp of approval is a pretty good thing to get, especially if you’re driving a McLaren 650S Spider like our friend, ‘the.leviathan’.

Mom Image 2

After taking his father for a spirited drive, the.leviathan decided to give his mother the same fun experience to see her reaction.

In his previous super car, the “Lamborghini Mustang” the the.leviathan’s mother had gone for a few rides, but criticized it as being oo low for her liking. The new McLaren 650S Spider, however, got her big stamp of approval, even after some pretty hard acceleration and frightful reactions.

While she did love the new McLaren 650S, she did end up getting sick after the ride and throwing up.

Source: the.leviathan

Do you think that your Mom would get sick riding in a McLaren 650S Spider at speed?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.6K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.9K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
715
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
619
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
Vorsteiner M4 GTS Vorsteiner M4 GTS
592
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
589
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
McChip-DKR Aventador SV McChip-DKR Aventador SV
510
Aftermarket Tuning News

McChip-DKR Adds some Spice to the Lamborghini Aventador SV
EKanooRacing ES2XXX 997 Porsche 911 GT2 EKanooRacing ES2XXX 997 Porsche 911 GT2
490
Car Videos

Watch this Porsche 911 GT2 Set a New World Record
Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels
443
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Coca-Cola Car Engine Coca-Cola Car Engine
407
Car Videos

What happens when you replace Engine Oil with Coca-Cola?
To Top