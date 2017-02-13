Get ready for the limited Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’

The limited-edition off-road machine.

The Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 90 might be the perfect go-to for off-road enthusiasts, but the team at the Chelsea Truck Company and Afzal Kahn believe that it can be a statement in style as well. The new Chelsea Truck Company Volcanic Moss Pearl Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ is a limited-edition all-terrain machine loaded with star-studded presence.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Defender ‘The End Edition’ features an array of exterior upgrades that reflect its tough and rugged character while also adding a distinguished flair. Both the front and rear fenders were upgraded with new extensions boasting exposed bolt apertures and vents. A utilitarian front bumper stares ahead with its integrated lighting and sump guard underneath. Above, a new X-Lander grille, mesh hood vents, and Shadow Chrome headlights.

The visual transformation doesn’t end there either. The Chelsea Truck Company Defender ‘The End Edition’ wears a unique Cromax Volcanic Moss Pearl exterior paint that is eye-catching and reflects the SUV’s capability. A new set of 9.0 x 20 Mondial wheels with a special Nara Bronze finish and 275/55/20 tires sit beneath the fenders and hard-wearing mud flaps. Painted brake calipers, a twin cross-hair exhaust, Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover, and lifted suspension only add to the utility of the SUV.

Finishing off the performance aspect of the conversion is a new Kahn Power Unit. The auxiliary plug-and-play module increases power output, creates a wider band of power, and improves fuel economy.

Inside, the Chelsea Truck Company Defender ‘The End Edition’ is all about prestige and luxury. New front GTB seats are paired with rear folding seats wearing soft quilted and perforated leather. The same leather design is used throughout the cabin including the passenger dashboard top, glove box, grab handles, instrument binnacle, door cards, and more. A black Churchill time clock fascia sits as the centerpiece of the dashboard along with the Kahn billet and leather steering wheel. Vented machined aluminum foot pedals and hard wearing front and rear floor mats complete the package.

All of the new upgrades featured on the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ result in a 17-percent increase in residual value compared to the standard vehicle according to the vehicle valuation specialists at CAP.

This featured Volcanic Moss Pearl Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 90 ‘The End Edition’ is currently available for £69,995. The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ will be limited to just 25 units in right- and left-hand drive layouts.

Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’ Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20 Painted in Nara Bronze

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Painted Brake Calipers

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo

Interior:

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather

-Door Cards in Black Leather

-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Black Leather

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’ Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the high-end rugged look of the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’?