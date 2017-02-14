ABT Sportsline Turns up the new Audi S4 Avant

It’s turbo time!

ABT Sportsline has had quite a bit of fun with the previous-generation Audi S4 models. The supercharged V-6, naturally-aspirated V-8, and even the twin-turbocharged V-6 from way back have all benefitted from the Bavarian company’s dedication to power. Now, ABT Sportsline is getting back down with some turbocharged fun in the new B9-generation Audi S4 Avant.

Packing just one turbocharger instead of the two seen in the B5-gen’s V-6, the new B9 Audi S4 is more power and more efficient than ever before. The 3.0-liter, turbocharged V-6 also offers quite a bit of potential that ABT Sportsline was able to tap into. The team developed a new engine control module that improves performance and efficiency. After the upgrade, the engine produces an impressive 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque. That’s good for a 4.7-second 0-62 mph acceleration time – 0.2 seconds faster than the stock model.

While the primary focus for ABT Sportsline was the engine, the Audi S4 Avant also got a bit of a nip and a tuck to reflect its added performance. Hitting the pavement are your choice of ABT DR-, ER-C, or FR wheels in a variety of finishes with high-performance 255/35 R19 or 255/30 R20 Continental or Dunlop tires.

The exterior of the ABT Sportsline Audi S4 Avant is also more aggressive. A new front lip adds a more powerful look while a new chrome, matte black, or black-chrome finished front grille emblem sits above with a grille add-on. Customers can also opt for ABT plastic or Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic fender inserts as well.

Inside, the Audi S4 Avant can be outfitted with new ABT Sportsline floor and truck mats. New LED entrance lighting also shines down with the ABT logo on pavement.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi S4 Avant is currently available as a complete upgrade package or individual accessories.

ABT Sportsline Audi S4 Avant Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 425 / 313 kW

Maximum Torque: 406 lb-ft. / 550 Nm

-ABT Power module

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 4.7 seconds

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: ABT DR-, ER-C, and FR alloy

Wheel Diameters: 19- or 20-inches

Tires: Dunlop or Continental high-performance

Tire Size: 255/35 R19 or 255/30 R20

Exterior:

-ABT front grille emblem in chrome, matte black, or black-chrome

-ABT front lip add-on

-ABT front grille add-on

-ABT fender inserts in ABS plastic or CRP

Interior:

-ABT floor mats (black with silver ABT logo and curved lines)

-ABT trunk mat (black with silver ABT logo and curved lines)

-ABT integrated LED entrance light with ABT logo

ABT Sportsline Audi S4 Avant Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the new 425-HP ABT Sportsline Audi S4 Avant the perfect sport wagon?