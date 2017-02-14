Witness the crazy G-forces an IndyCar Driver Experiences

And see how a GoPro camera holds up!

If you’re of the mindset that racecar drivers are not athletes, then you need to watch this video. Not only does their reaction and driving skill need to be at the top of their game, but their bodies need to be able to handle the stress of an entire race.

To show just how strenuous some of the forces that IndyCar drivers endure, they strapped a GoPro on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, at Phoenix Raceway. Thanks to some sensors, they were also able to measure the G-forces that Rahal experienced during just a few laps.

Just for some perspective, 1.0 g-force is essentially what you experience at rest on the earth. Multiplying that in different directions causes your body to fight the acceleration in that direction. That requires the driver to be physically fit in order to sustain these forces throughout the course of an entire race and still be able to perform at the top of their game.

The drive was so hard, that it actually took a toll on the camera and cracked it.

Source: Indycar

Do you think you would be able to race an IndyCar for an entire race under these conditions?