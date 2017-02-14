Car Videos

Love is 30-minutes of Super Car Sounds for Valentine’s Day

Posted on

30-minute super car sounds

The proper way to celebrate February 14th.

Let’s face it, the one true love in all of our lives is the automobile. The feeling they give us when we’re behind the wheel, fixing them up, or just admiring them as we walk away is something special. One of the many reasons why we love them is the beautiful sounds they make, and this 30-minute video is just what the love doctor ordered.

30-minute super car sounds

So, instead of buying flowers, chocolates, or going out on an expensive date, save up for that exhaust that your real significant other has always wanted this Valentine’s Day.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which car in this 30-minute video sounded the best?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.7K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.9K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
744
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art Huaracan ADV.1 Wheels by The Auto Art
640
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
624
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels
465
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Coca-Cola Car Engine Coca-Cola Car Engine
434
Car Videos

What happens when you replace Engine Oil with Coca-Cola?
Starwood Motors Jeep Center Line RT1 Starwood Motors Jeep Center Line RT1
426
4x4 Exposure

Featured Fitment: Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Center Line RT1 Wheels
E63 Brixton Forged WR3 E63 Brixton Forged WR3
421
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Cat-Less Ferrari F40 Exhaust Sounds Cat-Less Ferrari F40 Exhaust Sounds
414
Car Videos

Here’s Two Cat-less Ferrari F40s because They Sound Nice
To Top