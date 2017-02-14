Love is 30-minutes of Super Car Sounds for Valentine’s Day

The proper way to celebrate February 14th.

Let’s face it, the one true love in all of our lives is the automobile. The feeling they give us when we’re behind the wheel, fixing them up, or just admiring them as we walk away is something special. One of the many reasons why we love them is the beautiful sounds they make, and this 30-minute video is just what the love doctor ordered.

So, instead of buying flowers, chocolates, or going out on an expensive date, save up for that exhaust that your real significant other has always wanted this Valentine’s Day.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which car in this 30-minute video sounded the best?