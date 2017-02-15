Supercharged style.

The C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 may be all the rage today, but this C6-gen Corvette Z06 upgraded by Callaway is hanging around with some serious power and style. A set of Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series wheels don’t hurt either.

While it may be considered “old news” by today’s standards, this Chevrolet Corvette Z06 can hang with the best of them today thanks to Callaway. The American-based tuning company gave America’s sports car the full SC652 package, which includes an Eaton TVS2300 Supercharger on the 7.0-liter LS7 V-8 engine. The package also equips the sports car with a new intercooler, air intake, fuel system, and high-flow exhaust system for a total 625 horsepower. After some exterior add-ons, this tuned Z06 can hit 60 mph from rest in just 3.3 seconds.

While performance is the name of the game here with the Callaway Corvette Z06, the new Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series wheels complete the entire package. These two-piece forged wheels feature a lightweight mono-center profile with a sharp and technical design that is reflects the hardcore character of this supercharged Callaway Corvette Z06.

For the American sports car, the Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 10.5 front and 21 x 13.0 rear setup. Exposed titanium hardware pairs perfectly with the shimmering 600-grit polished finish with a gloss clearcoat. The finish echoes the classic American chrome style that has always been popular.

There may be a new generation of Corvette smoking tires on the road today, but this Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series wheels can still steal the show.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette tuned by Callaway

Wheels: Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series two-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: 600-grit polished with gloss clearcoat

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0

Wheel Options: Exposed Titanium Hardware

Engine:

-Eaton TVS2300 Supercharger

-Upgraded intercooler

-New air intake

-High-flow exhaust system

-Upgraded fuel system

-625 horsepower

-3.3-second 0-60 mph acceleration time

