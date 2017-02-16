The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is the Definition of Excess

The ultimate in luxury off-roading.

Landaulet vehicles have been an opulent part of the Mercedes-Benz model line since 1910. Throughout the years, these open-top vehicles have served as the top-of-the-line in luxury and style. Now, the German automaker has blended off-road performance and affluence with the new Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet.

The new Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet takes the iconic, boxy off-roader to a new level of excess. The SUV is massive and has almost a half-meter of ground clearance all for the sake of interior space and capability.

“The name Maybach dates back to the beginnings of the automobile. It stands for supreme luxury with tradition, combined with high-tech. In 2015, we took the logical step of opening a new chapter in the luxury class with our Mercedes Maybach sub-brand. Since then, over 15,000 Mercedes-Maybachs have been produced. Hence, one in every ten vehicles sold in the S Class segment was a Mercedes-Maybach. With the Mercedes-Maybach G Class Landaulet, we are now extending the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio to include the world’s most iconic and prestigious off-roader. With the fifth model after the S Class Saloon, Pullman and Cabriolet as well as the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 show car, we are underlining the importance of the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand for the Mercedes brand family,” said Dr Jens Thiemer, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The same boxy styling of the G-Class stays but quite a bit of changes have been applied. The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet has a closed roof over the driver and passenger and an electronically-operated folding top over the rear passengers. A special glass partition can be electronically activated to separate the rear compartment and go from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.

The rear compartment offers a wealth of luxury accommodations and space thanks to the extended wheelbase. The rear seats from the S-Class are used and feature inflatable air chambers and a hot stone massage function. Thermal cup holders, a center table with two table tops, and two 10.0-inch high-res media displays all make the rear compartment the place to be.

The interior can be tailored with high-quality design upholstery with diamond stitching in a two-tone color combo with four available trim colors. Customers can choose from three different fabric top colors and four design exterior paint colors along with one featuring a matte finish.

But driving the monstrous Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is still pretty entertaining. Many off-road hardware and tech is borrowed from the AMG G 63 6×6 and G 500 4×42 including the portal axles that lend an impressive 450 mm of ground clearance. Drivers can engage the 100-percent differential locks on the move along with the low off-road ratio transfer case. Meaty 325/55 R22 tires are worn by 22-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels with a special ceramically-polished finish. Underride guards at the front and rear offer protection over harsh terrain while carbon fiber fender flares house the massive wheels. A spare wheel at the rear also integrates the third brake light.

While the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is designed for off-road performance, its hand-built Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged V-12 engine serves up some serious power. Output is pegged at 630 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque, which is more than enough to move the boxy heavyweight.

Only 99 examples of the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet will be produced at Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. The four-seater, open-top, off-road SUV will be unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show with the market launch in autumn.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Is the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet the ultimate luxury off-road experience?