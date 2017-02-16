Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Wheels

All about that performance.

When it comes to performance, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is the king of everyday speed. The all-wheel drive, force-fed super car has a 200+ MPH top speed and acceleration that is right on par with exotics, yet it has the ability to be comfortably driven daily, which makes these ADV10.0 M.V2 Competition Spec wheels and right at home.

This white Porsche 911 Turbo S has all the performance one could ever desire. Its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat six produces 580 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque, sending it to 60 mph from rest in just 2.8 seconds with the Sport Chrono package. The all-wheel drive super car can also reach a top speed of 205 MPH while returning a respectable combined 21 MPG. It’s composed and calm when needed, and absolutely mad at the push of the throttle.

This everyday super car’s hallmark is its performance, and the same is true for the ADV10.0 M.V2 Competition Spec wheels. The two-piece forged wheels feature a lightweight mono-center and weight-reduction features that help improve overall driving performance from acceleration and handling to fuel economy. Even with the lightweight aspects, strength is not compromised due to the dense molecular structure of the forged aluminum alloy.

On this Featured Fitment, this Porsche 911 Turbo S was equipped with the ADV10.0 M.V2 Competition Spec wheels in a 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup, with the rear pair boasting a deeper concave style. Each wheel also proudly displays a Brushed Aluminum with Gloss Clear finish that complements the standard white paint of the German super car.

Just like the super car they’re fitted on, these ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels strike the perfect balance between everyday drivability and style, and high-performance, white-knuckled driving.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche 911 Turbo S

Wheels: ADV10.0 M.V2 Competition Spec two-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Brushed Aluminum with Gloss Clear

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Porsche 911 Turbo S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Photography Credit: William Stern Photography

