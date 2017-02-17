Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Flashback to a Porsche Carrera GT Loading Accident

Posted on

Porsche Carrera GT Loading FAIL

That cost a lot of money.

We love seeing idiots on Friday FAIL make expensive mistakes that we don’t have to worry about paying for or fixed on ‘Friday FAIL’. This week, we’re digging into the archives from the time of the legendary Porsche Carrera GT.

Loading a car onto a trailer with two ramps for the wheels isn’t as always straightforward as you’d think. Then again, with a helping hand and the proper equipment, it shouldn’t be hard and go off without any issue.

Porsche Carrera GT Loading FAIL

The Porsche Carrera GT is notoriously difficult to drive, especially with its clutch. So, driving it at slow speeds onto a trailer using wooden planks is a recipe for disaster.

As the super car slowly moved over the wooden planks with the entire vehicle sitting over the unsecured pieces of wood, things started to get dicey. The rear wheels gained traction on the wood and as the throttle was pushed, sent the two planks backwards, thus dropping the entire car onto the trailer and ground.

You can bet that caused some serious underbody damage.

Source: PUR3 BEAUT YouTube

How mad would you be if your Porsche Carrera GT fell while being loaded onto a trailer like this?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China Friday FAIL Street Racing Tunnel Crash in China
7.7K
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Idiot Street Racer Causes Crash in a Tunnel
PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S
1.9K
Aftermarket Tuning News

This PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S is an Absolute Beast
Inside a combustion chamber Inside a combustion chamber
762
Car Videos

Take a look at what the inside of a Cylinder Head looks like in Action!
MH2 630 BMW M2 MH2 630 BMW M2
635
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new Manhart MH2 630 BMW M2
Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels
479
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Coca-Cola Car Engine Coca-Cola Car Engine
445
Car Videos

What happens when you replace Engine Oil with Coca-Cola?
Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo
415
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Wide with the Liberty Walk Works Kit for the Maserati GranTurismo!
Pedestrian Targeting System Pedestrian Targeting System
403
Exposed Motoring

Ford introduces new Pedestrian Targeting System on the 2018 Mustang GT
Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track
387
Car Videos

Watch and Admire the Lamborghini Veneno Racing on a Wet Track
Mansory Widebody G-Class Mansory Widebody G-Class
360
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Widebody Mansory Mercedes-Benz G-Class!
To Top