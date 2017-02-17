The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the Latest V-12 Monster from Maranello

The most powerful in the marque’s history.

The 87th Geneva International Motor Show will be hosting quite a few new and exciting cars from a wide range of brands. Arguably the biggest show-stopper will be the new Ferrari 812 Superfast – the fastest and most powerful in the brand’s history that is a superb daily driver.

The 812 Superfast comes during Ferrari’s 70th birthday and packs a big enough punch to blow out all 70 candles on the cake. A new naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine produces 788 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 530 lb-ft. of torque at 7,000 RPM, of which 80-percent of that torque is available at just 3,500 RPM. The power comes thanks to a 350-BAR direct injection system and variable geometry intake tracts designed after the naturally-aspirated F1 motors.

That power gets sent through a dual-clutch gearbox with specific ratios and quicker shift times. That lends to an impressive 2.9-second 0-62 mph acceleration time and top speed over 211 mph.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast also takes driving dynamics to the extreme. For the first time in a Ferrari, the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system is featured along with the newest Slip Slide Control (SSC) version 5.0. It’s also the first time that the Virtual Short Wheelbase version 2.0 system is used to improve handling dynamics in corners.

Visually, the Ferrari 812 Superfast takes the V-12 berlinetta to a new, more extreme level. The Ferrari Styling Centre gave the super car a two-box fastback shape with a higher tail that is reminiscent of the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB4. Powerful wheel arches integrate character lines that run upwards in a clean, swooping motion. At the front, full-LED headlights mirror the design of the air intakes and create the impression of power and speed.

The rear of the Ferrari 812 Superfast proudly displays four round taillights sitting recessed beneath a lip and mirror the quad tailpipes sitting directly beneath. Aerodynamics also play an important role with active flaps and more optimizing airflow up front while an optimized underbody and rear flank channel air for a more stable drive. As part of the 70th anniversary of the brand, the Ferrari 812 Superfast will be launched in a special, new Rosso Settanta color.

Inside, Ferrari has taken a sportier approach to the cabin design of the 812 Superfast without taking away from the luxurious feel of the berlinetta. Elements and controls float such as in the center stack while the dashboard horizontally goes around the centrally-placed air vents. Both of the seats are more economic and have greater lateral support for better comfort on- or off- the track. A new gauge cluster and steering wheel faces the driver alongside the new HMI, infotainment, and air-conditioning systems.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast will make its global debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show from March 9th to 19th. Pricing and other details will be released at a later date.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 788 / 800 CV / 588 kW at 8,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 530 lb-ft. / 718 Nm at 7,000 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: Over 211 mph / 340 km/h

Weight and Dimensions:

Length: 4,657 mm

Width: 1,971 mm

Height: 1,276 mm

Dry Weight: 1,525 kg (with lightweight options)

Weight Distribution: 47-53% front/rear

Ferrari 812 Superfast Gallery

Source: Ferrari

