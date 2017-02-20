The Firenze Red Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car is Here!

Diesel luxury, power, and class.

The team at Project Kahn is showing off another one of their works of boulevard luxury with the new Firenze Red Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car. It’s a long name, but its looks coupled with its uptick in value will make that less of a mouthful.

Wearing a vibrant Firenze Red exterior, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car features a range of new body work and upgrades. The SUV is more aggressive, visually, thanks to the new extended front and rear wheel arches with widened lightweight carbon composite bumpers to match. A variety of Satin Black accents are shown throughout from hood, fender, and bumper vents to ‘KAHN’ lettering.

The front fascia is wider and more dynamic thanks to its design that incorporates the factory fog lights. New 3-D mesh inserts and used for the intakes while a new front grille with floating insert sits above. For that added touch of visual power, a new lip spoiler sits at the bottom of the new bumper.

Providing a bit of contrast to the Firenze Red paint on the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car are new black-finished 9.5 x 23 RS alloy wheels with 305/30/23 tires. A set of stainless steel cross-hair tailpipes at the rear completes the visual transformation.

Inside, the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car offers passengers a more luxurious feel. Black quilted Herringbone leather seats are featured at the front and rear and are even easy on the eyes. Matching leather is also worn by the doors, arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and steering wheel hub. Stainless steel door entry sill plates and aluminum foot pedals add an ever greater touch of class.

The featured Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car is currently available for £79,995 and carries an 18-percent uptick in value compared to the standard models, according to the CAP. The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car can also be had in 3.0- and 4.4-liter diesel variants along with a 5.0-liter gasoline variant.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Dynamic Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5 x 22

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black

-Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler

-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Front Bumper Centre Piece

-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black

-Stainless steel door entry sill plates

-Aluminum foot pedals

