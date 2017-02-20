Oh what a lovely sound.

RENNtech loves to work their magic on Mercedes-Benz models, especially the AMG variants. The latest to benefit from the American tuner’s expertise is the DTM-styled Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1.

Ripe for tuning thanks to its hand-built, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, this Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1 was transformed into a diabolical beast with a few basic upgrades. To start things off, the exhaust system was upgraded with new stainless steel downpipes and 200-cell catalytic converters. Those send gasses into a pair of stainless steel sports mufflers with an electronically-operated valve system that allows drivers to adjust the volume of the sports car.

After the hardware installation, RENNtech added on their new ECU upgrade to make it all work together seamlessly. The end result is a whopping 621 horsepower and muscular 677 lb-ft. of torque.

Oh, and it sounds absolutely devilish too.

Source: RENNtech Inc.

Do you like the exhaust note of the 621-HP RENNtech Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1?