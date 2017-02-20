Aftermarket Tuning News

RENNtech Shows off their Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1!

Posted on

RENNtech Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1

Oh what a lovely sound.

RENNtech loves to work their magic on Mercedes-Benz models, especially the AMG variants. The latest to benefit from the American tuner’s expertise is the DTM-styled Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1.

RENNtech Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1

Ripe for tuning thanks to its hand-built, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, this Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1 was transformed into a diabolical beast with a few basic upgrades. To start things off, the exhaust system was upgraded with new stainless steel downpipes and 200-cell catalytic converters. Those send gasses into a pair of stainless steel sports mufflers with an electronically-operated valve system that allows drivers to adjust the volume of the sports car.

After the hardware installation, RENNtech added on their new ECU upgrade to make it all work together seamlessly. The end result is a whopping 621 horsepower and muscular 677 lb-ft. of torque.

Oh, and it sounds absolutely devilish too.

Source: RENNtech Inc.

Do you like the exhaust note of the 621-HP RENNtech Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Edition 1?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels
488
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo
440
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Wide with the Liberty Walk Works Kit for the Maserati GranTurismo!
Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track
406
Car Videos

Watch and Admire the Lamborghini Veneno Racing on a Wet Track
Mansory Widebody G-Class Mansory Widebody G-Class
376
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Widebody Mansory Mercedes-Benz G-Class!
PUR FL04 BMW M4 PUR FL04 BMW M4
371
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
350
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
347
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
340
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
335
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust
332
Car Videos

Oh Boy, the new Lamborghini Aventador S Sounds like Fun!
To Top