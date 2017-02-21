O.CT Tuning Supercharges the Lamborghini Huracan

Aftermarket Tuning News

O.CT800 Supercharged Huracan

One wild force-fed V-10.

O.CT Tuning has been upgrading and modifying vehicles from the Volkswagen Automotive Group and FIAT-Chrysler since 1994 in Europe. Their IPRO (Intelligent PROgramming system) allows them to alter a vehicle’s ECU right from the OBD-II port while their range of superchargers sends output through the roof. The latest to benefit from their expertise is the Lamborghini Huracan.

O.CT800 Supercharged Huracan

The 5.2-liter V-10 engine is naturally-aspirated no more thanks to O.CT Tuning and their new supercharger system. The supercharger sends more air into each cylinder while a new exhaust system cuts weight by 44 lbs. and emits a thundering note. After a thorough ECU tune, the O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan O.CT800 produces 794 horsepower and 597 lb-ft. of torque.

O.CT800 Supercharged Huracan

That increase in power is enough to send the Huracan to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds and to 124 mph in only 8.1 seconds – both significantly lower than the factory figures. Top speed is all the way back to approximately 202 mph.

O.CT800 Supercharged Huracan

The new O.CT Tuning Huracan O.CT800 Supercharger upgrade is currently available for both the LP610-4 and LP 580-2 variants of the Lamborghini Huracan along with Coupe and Spyder models.

O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan O.CT800 Supercharged Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 5.2 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-10
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 794 / 805 PS / 592 kW
Maximum Torque: 597 lb-ft. / 810 Nm
-O.CT800 Supercharger upgrade

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.7 seconds
Acceleration 0-124 mph: 8.1 seconds
Top Speed: Approx. 202 mph

O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan O.CT800 Supercharged Gallery

Source: O.CT Tuning

Is the 794-HP O.CT800 Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan too much for you to handle?

