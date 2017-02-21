Car Videos

This guy will show you how to play ‘DOOM’ on your Porsche 911

Posted on

Playing DOOM in a Porsche 911 Carreara S

So. Freaking. Awesome.

Okay, so if you’re like us, you spent hours upon hours playing ‘DOOM’ on your PC and downloading different levels and mods. The first-person shooter was a huge hit and featured 3-D graphics, multiplayer, and created a huge culture of online gaming.

While the original id Software game is 24 years old, it’s still a hit and gamers love to run it on a variety of unconventional devices such as printers, the Apple Watch, and now, a Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Playing DOOM in a Porsche 911 Carreara S

YouTube user, ‘vexal’, found an easy way to start the Porsche 911 Carrera S in debug mode and run the ‘DOOM II’ game via CD in the car’s infotainment system. The only “problem” is that the controls are actually functions of the car such as the steering, throttle, gear selection, and horn inputs.

So, the only way to turn is with the steering wheel; movement is the throttle; different guns are selected by the gear lever, and shooting is done by honking the horn. That’s a recipe for an accident, but it’s also one of the coolest modifications that we’ve ever seen on a sports car.

Just please, don’t ever do this on a public road. Play ‘DOOM’ on your Porsche 911 in a large, empty piece of pavement where there’s no risk of hitting or crashing into anything.

Source: vexal YouTube

How awesomely dangerous is playing ‘DOOM’ on a Porsche 911?

Comments

