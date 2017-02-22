4x4 Exposure

Centerline and Starwood Motors hit King of the Hammers with a Jeep Wrangler!

Posted on

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels at King of the Hammers

Taking a monster Jeep into one of the craziest desert off-road races.

When it comes to off-road racing, nothing is like the Nitto King of The Hammers presented by Optima Battery. Every year, Means Dry Lake in Johnson Valley, California turns into “Hammertown” for the event, which puts man and machine to the ultimate test in a desert race that combines off-road racing with rock crawling. This year, Starwood Motors was there with a built Jeep Wrangler on Centerline RT3 wheels to get a piece of the action.

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels at King of the Hammers

The King of the Hammers is not your run-of-the-mill off-road racing course; it’s a race that pushes every vehicle, part, and driver to the limit thanks to its rugged terrain. This Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, however, was built to handle whatever the terrain had in store.

The Billet Silver body of the Jeep Wrangler features Starwood’s signature finish in Kevlar Pulp for an eye-catching, durable look that also extends to its Black hood, grille, and top cap. Metalcloak Overline metal fender flares instantly add some toughness along with the Black AEV Heat Reduction hood and LIFTED Off Road brow grille. Smittybilt Rocker Armor and Side Armor rock rails/steps make entry into this lifted beast a breeze.

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels at King of the Hammers

In terms of capability, this Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is built for the outdoors. Smittybilt XRC Gen2 front and rear bumpers with integrated XRC 12,000-lb. recovery winch in the former make getting out of tough situations quick and easy. A new set of Rigid Dually 2.0-inch LED cubes on the A-pillar and JW Speaker LED headlamps light the way while a Starwood Customs billet badge proudly gives credit to the Texas off-road masters.

While the looks of this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon by Starwood Motors serves two purposes, the suspension was all about function for the King of Hammers event. A new Teraflex 4.0-inch LCG long-arm lift kit gives the SUV proper ground clearance and includes new coils and shocks wearing a red powdercoat. The same finish can be seen on the Fox 2.0 Performance Series IFP shock absorbers, steering stabilizer, and upgraded front and rear track bars. Extended bump stops, a Pitman arm drop, and cam bolt kit helps the entire setup work properly while brake lines and the exhaust were modified to accommodate the lifted suspension.

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels at King of the Hammers

Doing the real dirty work during the King of the Hammers are the new Centerline RT3 wheels on the Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler. Here, a new set of 17-inch RT3 MX wheels from Centerline’s Truck Racing Series were installed in a 17 x 9.0 front and rear setup with 37-inch Hercules tires to tackle the rough terrain. Although the main focus was handling the unforgiving elements, the Centerline RT3 MX wheels fit the design of the Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler perfectly with their five-spoke design and Black and Machined finish.

Inside, the cabin is loaded with luxury starting with the custom Nappa ‘Macho’ black leather with vibrant red inserts and stitching on the heated front seats and throughout the interior. New Gear Hand Grabbers, Starwood Custom floor liners and billet grab handle inserts showcase the higher-end rugged character of the SUV. A full range of new electronics and entertainment with a new Starwood/Alpine “System A” and Alpine 7.0-inch GPS head unit at the heart makes driving even more exciting.

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels at King of the Hammers

In such a tough and unforgiving environment at the King of the Hammers, this Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with powerful exterior, rugged suspension, and Centerline RT3 MX wheels has easily passed the test.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon
Wheels: Centerline RT3 MX
Wheel Finish: Black and Machined
Wheel Size: 17 x 9.0
Tires: Hercules
Tire Size: 37-inches

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels Gallery

Source: Centerline Wheels

Would you like to tackle the King of the Hammers with this Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler on Centerline RT3 MX wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels Purple RWB Porsche Brixton Forged Wheels
497
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: RWB 993 Porsche 911 with Brixton Forged HS1 Wheels
Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo Liberty Walk Works GranTurismo
458
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Wide with the Liberty Walk Works Kit for the Maserati GranTurismo!
Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track Lamborghini Veneno Wet Track
428
Car Videos

Watch and Admire the Lamborghini Veneno Racing on a Wet Track
PUR FL04 BMW M4 PUR FL04 BMW M4
385
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with PUR FL04 Wheels
Mansory Widebody G-Class Mansory Widebody G-Class
384
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Widebody Mansory Mercedes-Benz G-Class!
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
368
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
365
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
360
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
355
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust
343
Car Videos

Oh Boy, the new Lamborghini Aventador S Sounds like Fun!
To Top