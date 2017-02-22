Taking a monster Jeep into one of the craziest desert off-road races.

When it comes to off-road racing, nothing is like the Nitto King of The Hammers presented by Optima Battery. Every year, Means Dry Lake in Johnson Valley, California turns into “Hammertown” for the event, which puts man and machine to the ultimate test in a desert race that combines off-road racing with rock crawling. This year, Starwood Motors was there with a built Jeep Wrangler on Centerline RT3 wheels to get a piece of the action.

The King of the Hammers is not your run-of-the-mill off-road racing course; it’s a race that pushes every vehicle, part, and driver to the limit thanks to its rugged terrain. This Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, however, was built to handle whatever the terrain had in store.

The Billet Silver body of the Jeep Wrangler features Starwood’s signature finish in Kevlar Pulp for an eye-catching, durable look that also extends to its Black hood, grille, and top cap. Metalcloak Overline metal fender flares instantly add some toughness along with the Black AEV Heat Reduction hood and LIFTED Off Road brow grille. Smittybilt Rocker Armor and Side Armor rock rails/steps make entry into this lifted beast a breeze.

In terms of capability, this Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is built for the outdoors. Smittybilt XRC Gen2 front and rear bumpers with integrated XRC 12,000-lb. recovery winch in the former make getting out of tough situations quick and easy. A new set of Rigid Dually 2.0-inch LED cubes on the A-pillar and JW Speaker LED headlamps light the way while a Starwood Customs billet badge proudly gives credit to the Texas off-road masters.

While the looks of this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon by Starwood Motors serves two purposes, the suspension was all about function for the King of Hammers event. A new Teraflex 4.0-inch LCG long-arm lift kit gives the SUV proper ground clearance and includes new coils and shocks wearing a red powdercoat. The same finish can be seen on the Fox 2.0 Performance Series IFP shock absorbers, steering stabilizer, and upgraded front and rear track bars. Extended bump stops, a Pitman arm drop, and cam bolt kit helps the entire setup work properly while brake lines and the exhaust were modified to accommodate the lifted suspension.

Doing the real dirty work during the King of the Hammers are the new Centerline RT3 wheels on the Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler. Here, a new set of 17-inch RT3 MX wheels from Centerline’s Truck Racing Series were installed in a 17 x 9.0 front and rear setup with 37-inch Hercules tires to tackle the rough terrain. Although the main focus was handling the unforgiving elements, the Centerline RT3 MX wheels fit the design of the Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler perfectly with their five-spoke design and Black and Machined finish.

Inside, the cabin is loaded with luxury starting with the custom Nappa ‘Macho’ black leather with vibrant red inserts and stitching on the heated front seats and throughout the interior. New Gear Hand Grabbers, Starwood Custom floor liners and billet grab handle inserts showcase the higher-end rugged character of the SUV. A full range of new electronics and entertainment with a new Starwood/Alpine “System A” and Alpine 7.0-inch GPS head unit at the heart makes driving even more exciting.

In such a tough and unforgiving environment at the King of the Hammers, this Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with powerful exterior, rugged suspension, and Centerline RT3 MX wheels has easily passed the test.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

Wheels: Centerline RT3 MX

Wheel Finish: Black and Machined

Wheel Size: 17 x 9.0

Tires: Hercules

Tire Size: 37-inches

Starwood Motors Jeep Wrangler with Centerline RT3 MX Wheels Gallery

Source: Centerline Wheels

