Watch this Cadillac Rep Clip a Trolley on a Test Drive at Pebble Beach!

Well, that probably cost him his job…

At the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, one Cadillac rep found himself in some really hot water after quite the mishap on a test drive.

Cadillac, like other automakers, has representatives at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to give prospective customers test drives in their vehicles. At the 2015 event, they had their new 640-horsepower CTS-V sedan there to throw down some power and capture the throttle-loving hearts of show-goers.

During this test drive, the rep was going through the usual spiel talking about the history of the CTS-V and why it’s a great performance sedan with everything that GM has done. To the delight of the passengers, the rep nailed the throttle down the two-lane road, hitting 83 mph into a right-hand curve.

The only problem was the there was a trolley in the oncoming lane, and with so much speed, the driver had to take the turn a bit wider than normal. As a result, the CTS-V clipped the trolley and caused some damage to both vehicles.

Although the footage is from 2015, there has been no word on the fate of the Cadillac rep. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Source: gamefaceayf YouTube

How quick do you think this Cadillac rep lost his job after this test drive accident?