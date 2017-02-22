Featured Fitment: Jaguar F-Type SVR with PUR LX04 Wheels

A fresh set of paws.

There’s a lot to like about the Jaguar F-Type SVR. It’s packed with power, can hit 200 mph, and has that aggressive yet classy British design. So, when Land Rover Richmond approached SR Auto Group about taking the look of this cat to a new level, they happily obliged with a fresh set of custom PUR LX04 wheels.

Right off the bat, the Jaguar F-Type SVR is an eye-catching machine. It’s supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine puts out 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph. The more aggressive lines, carbon fiber aerodynamics, and bodywork only add to the aura of the athletic cat.

To give the F-Type SVR a more power, modern look without being too ostentatious, the team at SR Auto Group opted to install a set of custom-tailored PUR LX04 wheels. The three-piece forged wheels keep weight to a minimum while serving up strength and durability to handle the incredible 575-horsepower V-8 engine.

The five, split-spoke PUR LX04 wheels were given a slick Matte Black face with a contrasting OEM Jaguar Glacier White step lip that perfectly matches the contrasts displayed between the body and sharp aerodynamics of the F-Type SVR.

Up front, the new PUR LX04 wheels were installed in a 21 x 9.0 setup while the rear comes in with a wider, staggered 21 x 10.5 fitment, where a wider footprint is important.

Armed with a new set of custom PUR LX04 wheels, this Jaguar F-Type SVR will be the star of the show at the Land Rover Richmond dealership lot thanks to SR Auto Group.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Jaguar F-Type SVR

Wheels: PUR LX04

Wheel Finish: Matte Black face with OEM Jaguar Glacier White step lip

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5

Jaguar F-Type SVR with PUR LX04 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the custom PUR LX04 wheels on this Jaguar F-Type SVR by SR Auto Group?