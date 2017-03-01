2017 Shelby Mustang Super Snake

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carroll Shelby’s original high-performance Super Snake, which was released back in 1967, Shelby American has revived the name for a new version that it claims can do the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds. The Barrett-Jackson auction laid claim to being the place where Shelby and Ford Performance unveiled a new striped variant of the American muscle car. The Super Snake can trounce the Mustang Shelby GT350R according to performance claims and still remain street legal.

The Super Snake is available with an automatic or manual transmission and a 5.0-liter V-8. Supercharger and tuning ring 670 horsepower out of it. For a few more coins, a Whipple or Kenne Bell supercharger is available, generating up to 750 horsepower. That’s the model Shelby uses to establish its performance claims. With an automatic transmission, normal gas-station fuel, and Michelin street tires (not specified), the Super Snake with the optional supercharger can do zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, Shelby asserts, and hit 1.2-G on the skidpad.

The Super Snake has new dampers, anti-roll bars, springs, and bushings. It also has black or polished 20-inch forged aluminum wheels; six-piston Wilwood brake calipers in the front, and four-piston calipers in the rear; and upgraded cooling for the brakes and engine.

On the outside, the Super Snake has a new hood, front splitter, grilles, rocker panels, rear spoiler, tail panel, rear diffuser, and lower rear splitter. Shelby also added LED lights, and, most obviously, striping on the top and sides with Shelby Super Snake branding.

Optional features beyond the supercharger include a one-piece driveshaft, an even higher-performing cooling package, Ford Performance half-shafts, a short-throw shifter, 3:73 gearing, Shelby coil-overs, a suspension tuned for the track, a four-point interior roll bar, and a Ford Performance wheel stud.

The package without any of those extras costs $36,795. Adding the cost of the Mustang GT brings the total price to $70,895. If you want the upgrade to 750 horsepower, Shelby charges an additional $6500 for that. Only 500 Super Snake cars will be built.

The numbers sound daunting. The price seems improbable, so maybe we can inspire your appetite for the snake with this humble video. It shows what all the numbers do when they are properly put together. Enjoy!

Are you dying to roast the tires on the new 750-HP 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake?