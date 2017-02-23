Aftermarket Tuning News

Gemballa Previews its Third-Gen Avalanche for Geneva

Posted on

Gemballa Avalanche Preview

Bringing a wave of power to Switzerland.

In 1985, Gemballa presented their Avalanche super car. Based on the (930) Porsche 911 Turbo, the Avalanche took the car to a new level of power, luxury, and streamlined Slant-Nose style. Just over 30 years later, the German tuning company is bringing back the Avalanche to the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show.

Now in its third generation, the new Gemballa Avalanche is still based on the current (991) generation Porsche 911 Turbo and promises some impressive figures. The twin-turbocharged flat-six engine is expected to produce 809 horsepower and 701 lb-ft. of torque, rocketing the all-wheel drive to serious triple-digit speeds.

Gemballa Avalanche Preview

The new Gemballa Avalanche also looks to have a pretty eye-catching design as well. New center-locking forged wheels, carbon fiber aerodynamics and body work, and a seriously large rear spoiler with three fins, two blades, and integrated brake light will make their presence felt. There’s also a few classic touches such as the horizontal fins in the rear fender air intakes that pay homage to the first-generation Avalanche.

“We will be presenting two supercars in Geneva, the GEMBALLA AVALANCHE and GEMBALLA GTR 780 EVO-R, which both set new standards in performance and style. They are also set to break some records”, said Steffen Korbach, CEO of GEMBALLA GmbH.

The new Gemballa Avalanche and the Gemballa GTR EVO-R will be on display at stand 6430 in Hall 6 at the Geneva International Motor Show from March 9th to the 19th with press events on the 7th and 8th.

Source: Gemballa

Are you excited for the new 809-HP Gemballa Avalanche at the Geneva Motor Show?

Comments

