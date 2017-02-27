Vehicle Make

Pagani Huayra Roadster: DO NOT READ THIS!

Pagani Huayra Raodster

Whatever you do, DO NOT READ THIS ARTICLE! Pass on by keep clicking and scrolling until you come upon something else more interesting.

Don’t waste your time reading this because it will be of no value to you. I have no idea why I am wasting my time telling you about Pagani’s new Huayra Roadster, which they introduced on Valentine’s Day.

Pagani Huayra Raodster

Pagani has decided that Valentine’s Day would be the perfect time to reveal its latest Huayra to the world. (Smart move considering that it’s one of the most beautiful cars ever created). This was obviously a monumental waste of time since the coupe (which the Roadster is lighter than because of a pair of materials called Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 are used to drop the weight while also increasing stiffness). In fact, the roadster is 52-percent stiffer than the coupe while it manages to tip the scales at 176-lbs. lighter than the coupe. The total weight for the roadster clocks in at a bit over 2,800-lbs.

The Huayra coupe has been with us for six years. With a time gap like that, there’s really no reason to read any further.

Pagani Huayra Raodster

That is unless you are interested in finding out about the car’s 1.8-G of lateral acceleration and a Mercedes-AMG sourced M158 engine. It’s a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 that Mercedes-AMG specifically builds for Pagani vehicles. In the roadster it produces 764 horsepower and around 740 lb-ft. of torque, and all of that twist is available as low as 2,400 RPM. A new seven-speed automated manual gearbox built by Xtrac has been given shifting duty. However there is really no need for this information.

Pagani Huayra Raodster

Of course you could fritter away more of your precious time by reading about the car’s competent brakes and suspension formed from lightweight aluminum alloy for its gorgeous bespoke pieces.

I could go on and belabor the time telling you about the front and rear Brembo 15-inch rotors, or how the carbon ceramic units are clamped down upon by six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units out back.

Pagani Huayra Raodster

I have blown precious moments finding out about the 20-inch rollers under the nose and 21-inch units out back, shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires or super sticky P Zero Trofeo R rollers.

In terms of wasting time, Pagani has done so as well by providing a pair of roofs that can be fitted to the car. One is built out of carbon fiber and the other is a fabric roof that can be stored inside the car, which would be useful when instances of undesired weather spring up.

Pagani Huayra Raodster

You may wonder why I keep saying that this whole article is trifle and a waste of time. Here’s why: Pagani would have gladly sold you one of their 100 Huyara Roadsters if you knocked on their door with $2.5 million LAST YEAR. They are all gone and spoken for. Don’t read this later. Don’t share this with your friends and, by all means, do not download photos, watch videos or obtain more info about this vehicle. I am so sorry to have wasted your time telling you about a car that is already unavailable.

Source: Pagani

How disappointed are you that you cannot buy a Pagani Huayra Roadster?

Comments

