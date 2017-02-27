Get ready for the Chelsea Truck Co. Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition!

A British take on America’s favorite off-road SUV.

The Jeep Wrangler is an American off-road icon, and it’s also quite popular across the pond. The new Chelsea Truck Company Volcanic Sky Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition is an example of the British putting their own unique, rugged yet contemporary touch on the SUV.

The entire Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition process was overseen by Afzal Kahn. The SUV was stripped down and then put back together with newly-designed parts that exude a rugged confidence.

Visually, the new Chelsea Truck Company Volcanic Sky Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition looks imposing and tough, and almost begs drivers to put it in the mud and dirt instead of the pavement. Beefy front and rear fender flares with exposed bolt apertures give it a more masculine appearance. Up front, a new bumper has been installed with a four-slot CTC grille with industrial mesh inserts. Shadow Chrome tinted headlights, LED daytime running lights, and Tron Ring auxiliary lights add to the overall look and sit below the new ventilated Iron Man hood.

The special Volcanic Sky body gives the SUV a high-end, customized look that’s right at home in nature. The body is contrasted by a Piano Black roof and black embossed Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover. A full stainless steel exhaust system helps the 2.8-liter diesel engine breathe a bit easier and show off with its quad cross-hair tailpipes.

Begging to be covered in mud on the Chelsea Truck Company Volcanic Sky Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition are exclusive 1941DC wheels. These 7.0 x 17 wheels are finished in Satin Black and wear 285/70/17 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx all-terrain tires. The fitment is completed by a set of painted brake calipers.

Inside, the brawny nature of the SUV is a bit more refined. Here, the Chelsea Truck Company installed their own heated GTB seats up front and gave them, the factory rear bench seats, arm rests, glove box, and other components the full Black Matrix Leather treatment. New vented machined aluminum foot pedals, stainless steel door entry sill plates, and tough rubber floor mats complete the interior transformation.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition will be available in three- and five-door variants from the British company. The independent trade specialists at CAP also rated the upgraded SUV as having a 35-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard vehicle.

This featured Chelsea Truck Company Volcanic Sky Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition is currently available for £52,995.

Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Iron Man Vented Bonnet

-Complete Front Bumper Replacement

-4 Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille (Black Hawk)

-Roof in Piano Black

-Door Mirrors in Body Color

-Bonnet Vents in Piano Black

-Rear Light Section Surrounds in Body Color

-Quad Crosshair Exhaust System with 100mm Tailpipes

-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4

-Tron Ring Lighting

-Horizontal LED Running Lights

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Privacy Tinted Glass

-Hard Top in Body Color

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

-Clear Light Lenses

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

Interior:

-Front GTB Sports Seats with Original Rear Bench Seats Re-Upholstered in Quilted Leather

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Center Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Armrests Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Source: A Kahn Design

