Make some Snow Donuts with this McLaren MP4-12C!

McLaren MP4-12C Snow Donuts

Doors up, just because.

Nothing shows off your personal wealth like taking your super car out in the snow and doing donuts with it while the doors are open. Why? Because money says you can.

McLaren MP4-12C Snow Donuts

This McLaren MP4-12C Spider owner took their British bombshell out for some fun in the snow, and when a crowd gathered around to watch it in action, the driver took it to a new level. Instead of just doing donuts like a regular rear-wheel drive car, they popped the dihedral doors and let it rip, spitting snow everywhere.

Source: ExoticAspect YouTube

Would you go around doing donuts with your doors up in a super car to show off?

